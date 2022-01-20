SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown High School hockey team followed up its best win of the year with its most dramatic.
On the heels of a victory over Cranston on Thursday, the Skippers rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over Lincoln on Saturday night at Boss Arena. Tom Paolo tied the game with 5:21 left in the third period and Jake Horsman won it with a goal in the extra session, capping a comeback from a 2-0 deficit.
“We were harping on the kids to come out fast and set the tone,” North Kingstown head coach Cody Sellers said. “They’re trying to find that and I think in the third period, they did that. I wish it was 30 minutes earlier, but we’ll take it.”
The Skippers were at risk of a letdown, given the big win two days prior and the performance Lincoln turned in. The game provided a good lesson on both fronts.
“The boys got a simple speech tonight,” Sellers said. “We talked complacency and not accepting it. And the other word was parity. I think Division II parity just showed itself. It’s early in the season. A lot of games are getting postponed. But Lincoln is at the bottom of the standings and they certainly didn’t play like it.”
Lincoln junior Nathan Turcotte was the game’s early star with a goal late in the first period and another early in the second. Marcus Macchioni cut North Kingstown’s deficit in half with 10:30 left in the second period, but Lincoln’s lead endured into the third period.
The message in the locker room was to get pucks to the net.
“When you face a team that’s beating you with speed and beating you with some skilled players, you’ve got to simplify the game,” Sellers said. “We said, after a couple of passes, if you’re in the zone, just start driving the net. Just start generating opportunities.”
North did that with 16 shots on goal in the third period. The first few didn’t go, but Paolo broke through with 5:21 left to tie the game. Conall Gately picked up the assist.
The Skippers came up empty on two breakaway opportunities as they tried to snap the tie in regulation, but they delivered in overtime. With just over three minutes left, Will Brew dug the puck out of traffic behind the net and pushed a pass out to Horsman by the right point. He wasted no time putting the game-winner on net.
“Great pass by Will,” Horsman said. “I always look for that kind of opportunity.”
North Kingstown goalie Braeden Perry finished with 26 saves and kept Lincoln off the board for the final 30 minutes.
The win puts the Skippers at 3-1-2 on the year. Their only loss came against Portsmouth on Jan. 3.
“I feel like the team is progressing well,” Horsman said. “We’ve been stepping it up in practice and playing better as a team.”
The win over Cranston was especially fun. The Falcons beat the Skippers in last year’s Division II title series. In their first meeting this year, the teams skated to a tie. This time, the Skippers stormed to a 4-1 win.
“It was a good win. They had one of their top scorers out with an injury, but the kids played their game and it worked out,” Sellers said. “That was a sweet one. Going back to last year, we’ve circled all those games. They’re such a high powered offense. It feels pretty good to just outscore them and win.”
