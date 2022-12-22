SOUTH KINGSTOWN — There were times last season when the North Kingstown High School hockey team could win without playing its best.
That will not be the case in Division I.
Saturday night’s game against East Greenwich was further proof. The Skippers felt they had a shot to win, but didn’t play well and took too many penalties. The Avengers fully capitalized in a 4-0 win at Boss Arena.
“East Greenwich was better,” head coach Cody Sellers said. “We were the deeper team, which is a frustrating fact. I still chalk it up to getting used to Division I speed. And East Greenwich is very well-coached.”
The loss put North at 0-3 in league play. Barrington and Burrillville handed the Skippers their first two losses and East Greenwich made it three. The Skippers had an advantage in depth over the Avengers, who skated mostly with just two lines, but it didn’t matter. Two second-period goals broke a scoreless tie and two more in the third finished out the victory for the Avengers.
North held its own in the first period. It was 0-0 after 15 minutes. North put six shots on goal and East Greenwich sent nine to the net.
The trouble began when the whistle started blowing. The Skippers picked up two penalties in the second period, and the Avengers scored on one of the ensuing power plays.
“In the second period, we started to take penalties,” Sellers said. “We were short-handed for six minutes of the second period. That’s what happens.”
The Skippers had a couple of looks at the net, including a shot by Tim Coleman that hit the cross-bar in the final minute of the period. North opened the second on a power play but couldn’t convert. East Greenwich tallied the next goal with 10:42 left.
“We need to get back to the fundamentals, which will ripen the fruits of our success,” Sellers said. “If you get back to the fundamentals, of stopping on pucks, playing physical when you need to and thinking about where the puck is going to go next, then the shots will come.”
A penalty shot goal by Joseph Andreozzi in the final minute closed out the victory for East Greenwich. Noah Schenenga earned the shutout in net, stopping all 19 shots he faced.
North Kingstown goalie Ben Davis was a bright spot with 30 saves.
“Lot of fly-bys, lot of blown coverage tonight,” Sellers said. “We had a team that was more disciplined and faster than us.”
North now has a chance to step back and regroup after its introduction to D-I. Its next league game is Dec. 30 against Burrillville.
