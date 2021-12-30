PERFECTION
The North Kingstown girls volleyball team won its fourth consecutive state championship in the spring season. It was also their fourth straight unbeaten season. The seniors who were part of the program for those years departed without ever losing a match in league and postseason play. Jaime Harrington headed the group, a starter at libero for four years and the anchor of everything the Skippers did in their historic run. She was honored late in the season for reaching 1,000 career digs and then helped lead North to another title.
RHODY, TIMES TWO
The URI football team played two seasons in 2021 and delivered big success in both. In a spring season that eventually ended early due to COVID cases, the Rams upset Villanova and Albany for two of their biggest wins in years. They ran with the momentum in the fall, racing to a 5-0 start then righting the ship after some bumps in the road to finish with seven wins, the most since 2001. The team narrowly missed out on an FCS playoff berth.
NCAA BOUND
Former South Kingstown High School star Keegan Records reached a major milepost in his basketball journey when he played in the NCAA Tournament with the Colgate men's basketball team. Records averaged 9.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Raiders as they captured the Patriot League title. He scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds in the Big Dance as the Raiders put a scare into Arkansas before falling short.
RIVALRY RENEWED
One of the many things missing on the local sports scene in 2020 was the rivalry matchup between the University of Rhode Island and Providence College men's basketball teams. The challenges of pandemic scheduling wiped the annual meeting off the slate. On Dec. 4, 2021 – 729 days after their last matchup – the Rams and Friars renewed acquaintances in the capital city. In front of a packed house at the Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence prevailed. But the fans and the state's sports landscape were the real winners.
TURKEY BOWL
There were two football seasons in the calendar year. The spring campaign came about after the fall 2020 season was pushed back due to COVID-19. A few months later, the usual fall season returned. With it came the return of traditions – summer practices, cool Friday nights with big crowds in the stands, long playoff runs. And of course, Thanksgiving football. The holiday games were back in full force, particularly the North Kingstown-South Kingstown matchup. Fans packed into the Anthony C. Perry Complex and watched a great game. The Skippers came out on top.
END OF THE STREAK
Perhaps the biggest story of the year in South County sports came from a volleyball playoff game on a Wednesday night in November. The North Kingstown girls volleyball team had notched its fifth consecutive unbeaten regular season and was the favorite for its fifth straight championship. But rival South Kingstown ended the streak in a five-set thriller, in front of one of the biggest volleyball crowds in recent memory. The win was a triumph for the Rebels – who went on to the title – but also a chance for the Skippers to reflect on an amazing run. The win streak ended at 90.
HIGH KICK
The North Kingstown High School football team won another championship in the fall season. On the way to the title, the most memorable game happened long before. Before the largest home crowd of the regular season, the Skippers edged Portsmouth in a classic. Senior kicker Matt Whitney was the hero, his last-second field goal propelling North to its best win of the regular season.
FOUR FOR FOUR
The North Kingstown Jaguars have become one of the top youth football programs in the state over the last few years, but even they had to be impressed by what happened this fall. All four of the program's age groups claimed Rhode Island Preteen Football Super Bowl championships in the same day. The Junior Pee Wee, Pee Wee, Junior Varsity and Varsity teams all celebrated titles.
WAVES ROLL IN
Summer baseball was back at Old Mountain Field in 2021 as the Ocean State Waves returned. The New England Collegiate Baseball League canceled its 2020 season, leaving a hole in the local sports calendar. The league resumed operations in the new year and the Waves ushered in another touchstone of a relatively normal summer in South County. Good crowds returned and the Waves had some fun, capping an up-and-down year with a run to the Southern Division semifinals. The season also featured a unique opportunity for the Waves with a game against Olympic-bound Team Israel.
STAR OF STARS
One of the biggest bright spots of the Waves' season was Travis Honeyman. The outfielder had a quiet spring with Boston College but burst onto the scene with the Waves, starting hot and never cooling down. When all was said and done, Honeyman won the batting title and broke the league record for batting average while doing it. He was named the NECBL MVP – the first in Waves' history – and was picked as the league's top prospect by Perfect Game.
CLOSING TIME
South Kingstown native Shaun Gamelin also provided a lot of highlights for the Ocean State Waves. Pitching on his former high school home field, Gamelin delighted late-night crowds with a dominant season as the Waves closer. Lighting up radar guns and punching out hitters, the Rhode Island College righty finished with four saves while allowing just three runs all season.
FLEET FEET
The Blessing of the Fleet road race was set for a second straight year of virtual competition when the improving landscape around COVID-19 in the state and the return of other road race prompted the Narragansett Lions Club to reverse course. The race returned and so did the runners, with nearly 2,000 converging on the streets of Narragansett. Party-goers along the route were also back in full force. Former URI runner Nick Celico took first place.
ON BASE
After a great career at Columbia University, South Kingstown native Liam McGill did a graduate season at Bryant University, and his one year with the Bulldogs was more than he could have hoped for. McGill led the nation in both batting average and on-base percentage en route to several All-American honors. And when the Major League Baseball draft rolled around in July, he earned himself a shot. The Atlanta Braves selected McGill in the ninth round.
SPRING FLING
The high school sports impacted most by COVID-19 in 2020 were those played in the spring, when the entire season was wiped out. Nearly two years after their last taste of competition, those teams returned in 2021. The season was a little short, like most of the other sports season as the calendar was condensed, but it was still great to be back. A host of strong South County teams carried the torch for the season's return.
FROM BELGIUM, WITH K'S
Kieran Gibson made the most of his only season of high school baseball in the United States. A native of New York who spent most of his childhood in Belgium and became a baseball standout along the way, Gibson and his father spent the 2020-21 school year with family in North Kingstown. He attended the Prout School and starred for the baseball team in the spring. His season included a 16-strikeout no-hitter on senior day. Gibson is now doing a prep year at Combine Academy in North Carolina as he seeks a college opportunity.
MAKING THEIR MOVE
The University of Rhode Island women's basketball team entered 2021 with loads of potential and has delivered on it. Behind second-year head coach Tammi Reiss, the Rams rode Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Emmanuelle Tahane to a fourth-place finish in the Atlantic 10. Bolstered by new talent, the Rams have been impressive in the early stages of the 2021-22 season, starting the year with a school-record seven straight wins. Reiss and her players have connected with fans and built some serious momentum for a program that has never had much of it.
NATIONAL SCENE
South Kingstown native Cameron Rust continued her emergence as one of the top high school girls basketball players in the country when she earned an invite to trials for USA Basketball's U16 National Team. Rust didn't ultimately make the final cut but it was another great experience for the Worcester Academy star. A member of the class of 2024, Rust is drawing interest from some of the best college programs in the country.
WINNING AGAIN
North Kingstown's Katie George has become one of the best players at one of the best college field hockey programs in the country. Middlebury won its fourth consecutive Division III national championship in the fall, and George was in the middle of it. The former Skipper scored four goals in the course of the Final Four weekend to help Middlebury to another title. George was named an All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
OLD RIVALS
Narragansett and South Kingstown played Thanksgiving football against each other for many years, before the arrangement ended in 2000. The South County rivalry was relegated to scrimmages and Injury Fund preseason games until this past fall, then the Mariners and Rebels met in the first game of the season. It was still a non-league affair, but it was a full game and the fans were clearly ready for it. Parking was at a premium at Curtis Corner Middle School. The teams hope to play again in 2022.
END OF AN ERA
A player that University of Rhode Island fans will always remember ended his career in Kingston in the spring. Fatts Russell – the last link to the team's back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances – capped his career as a Ram. He had a bit of a frustrating senior season as he battled injuries but still showed the ability to carry his team at times, most notably a senior night comeback against Dayton in which Russell became the program's career steals leader. Russell is now doing a post-grad year at Maryland.
