NORTH KINGSTOWN — Points were unusually hard to come by for the first-place North Kingstown girls basketball team on Thursday night.
It didn’t matter.
The Skippers finished with their lowest point total in Division I play but dominated defensively for a 42-22 victory over the Rams. They allowed just six points after halftime and cruised to their 11th consecutive league victory.
“Forty-two points, we haven’t seen that in a long time,” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone said. “But I thought the defense was great.”
Entering Thursday’s game, the Skippers were averaging 73 points per game in league play and hadn’t been under 50 since a season-opening loss to Rogers in a non-league game. La Salle managed to slow the pace on Thursday and benefited from a sub-par shooting night from the Skippers, particularly in the second half. But the Rams found little breathing room against the North Kingstown defense, struggling to score and to hold onto the ball.
The Skippers are now 2-0 on the season against the Rams, their first win back in December serving as an early indicator of what was to come. The success has only continued.
“We’re playing the ball I want to be playing right now,” Simeone said. “The first couple of games of the season, we weren’t playing great. After that, we started to grow. Every game we’ve been growing. This is the first game where we took a little bit of a step back, at least in the second half. The first half, we were chugging along.”
The home team wasted no time taking control on Thursday, racing to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter. The Rams were held without a field goal until the 2:30 mark of the opening frame. Jillian Rogers and Jaelyn Holmes accounted for most of the points in the early surge. Rogers added two more buckets later in the quarter to make it 18-9 after eight minutes.
A Jordan Moreau 3-pointer and four straight points by Caroline Peters powered a solid second quarter for the Skippers, who went to halftime leading 29-16.
The Skippers opened the third quarter with an extended 9-0 run that put the game completely out of reach. Katherine Martone scored on the break, Rogers hit a 3-pointer and scored on a putback and Moreau drilled a pull-up jumper. North’s defense nearly pitched a shutout in the third quarter, as La Salle’s only points came with six seconds left.
The fourth quarter was quiet on both sides, with North Kingstown scoring just four points. The Rams finished with the same total.
Rogers paced the Skippers with 18 points. Peters and Holmes scored six each and Moreau finished with five.
While the Skippers were happy to get the win, there’s a next step the team wants to reach.
“We’ve yet to put 32 minutes together,” Simeone said. “We were flat in the third quarter tonight and they were slowing the game way down. We’ve put three quarters together. We’ve got to put four together.”
North ended up in another low-scoring game on Tuesday, and this one was tighter. On the road at Bay View, the Skippers held on for a 41-39 victory over the Bengals, who had also played them tight in December. Rogers had 14 points and Anina Sherman had 10, including a big shot down the stretch.
The Skippers will visit St. Raphael on Friday and South Kingstown on Saturday.
