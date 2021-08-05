Just over a month after winning the state championship, members of the North Kingstown High School baseball team were together again on Friday for a different kind of project. The Skippers volunteered with South County Habitat for Humanity as the organization builds a home in Exeter.
Summer is, without question, the busiest time of year for local restaurants in Southern Rhode Island but many of the most popular establishments in North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett are struggling to keep their most loyal diners happy this season as ‘sky high’ prices for clams have forced many businesses to raise their prices for consumers or drop some of the most popular dishes on their menu outright.
Elsie Foy, owner, of Aunt Carrie’s said in an interview with the Independent this week that her restaurant’s prices overall have more than doubled compared to last year, but asked, “When a gallon of clams is going up by $20 each week, what are you to do? How many times can you eat that (price increase)?”
Have rising costs impacted how often you frequent local restaurants? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.
