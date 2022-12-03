SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The return of the Ocean State’s hoops rivalry to Kingston brought a sellout crowd, a host of alumni, even a couple of NBA all-stars, and about 34 minutes of back-and-forth basketball.
The other six minutes doomed the University of Rhode Island.
Providence out-scored the Rams 21-4 over the final 6:19 of the first half, building a sizeable lead that never really shrunk. Rhody shook off the drought fairly well in the second half but its struggles at the defensive end made a comeback impossible. Providence surged to an 88-74 win for its first victory in Kingston since 2015.
“We just had a breakdown that was pretty catastrophic,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “It pretty much changed the game for us the rest of the way.”
The 7,662 in attendance included Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat. They sat on the baseline alongside their assistant coach Anthony Carter, whose son Devin plays for the Friars. About a dozen former Rams dotted the stands, from Jimmy Baron to Cyril Langevine.
The sight of the raucous crowd was welcome for Miller but he wished his team put on a better show.
“It was great energy,” Miller said. “One of the best home courts in the country when it’s like that. To be on the other side, you want to be able to keep that energy going with your play. You want to keep that energy going throughout the course of the game with your effort level. We could not keep our building alive. We let the flame sort of just go down when it was up.”
Rhody made six of its first 10 shots in a hot start and led for much of the first half. When they cooled off and Providence surged, the game changed dramatically. The Rams led 23-22 with 6:40 remaining in the half. Providence out-scored them 21-4 the rest of the way into halftime.
The Rams went 2-for-9 from the field in that span and committed two turnovers.
“It wasn’t for lack of preparation but I think our opponent knocked us back in that first half,” Miller said. “And when we got knocked back, our response the last five minutes of the first half really turned the game. The first 12, 14 minutes of the first half, everything was going OK. We were right there. First sign of some real resistance really took us back. We had an odd look.”
Droughts are likely to happen for these Rams. The larger problem was the extent to which Providence took full advantage. A 9-0 and an 8-0 run highlighted by dunks from Carter, Clifton Moore and Ed Croswell sent the Friars to the break with a 43-27 lead.
“I just was proud of our guys’ effort,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “We hadn’t played well offensively all year, which was bad coaching - really, really bad coaching. I thought we did a great job as a staff preparing these guys for this game with respect to ball movement and body movement. I thought that was really good today.”
The Rams went mostly shot-for-shot with the Friars in the second half, displaying more offensive rhythm than they’ve typically had this season. But they struggled to string together defensive stops and ultimately made little headway.
The deficit never dipped into single digits. The Rams were closest at 67-56 with 9:08 left after a three-point play by Louis Hutchinson. Then Croswell chased down a loose ball offensive rebound to set up a 3-pointer by Jared Bynum.
If Rhody was going to make a move, there went the chance.
“I thought the biggest problem for us was our inability to get back and stop the ball,” Miller said. “Way too many fast-break points, second-chance points. They dominated pretty much the entire stat sheet, which kind of shows you where we were at tonight. I give those guys a lot of credit. They had a tough game at TCU in the middle of the week. They responded, came into a tough environment tonight and they responded. They were very comfortable doing their own thing.”
The Rams committed only 11 turnovers, but the strides made at the offensive end were canceled out by the defensive issues. Providence’s 54 percent field goal shooting clip was the best by a URI opponent all season. Rhody’s previous high in points allowed was 78. The Friars racked up 52 points in the paint and 22 second-chance points.
“At the end of the day, this deal wasn’t the offense,” Miller said. “Most nights, when you watch us play, you’re thinking, ‘They can’t score. They’re turning it over.’ It was the other side of the ball tonight, which is why it’s so disappointing. We did not have a defensive mindset in this game. The first four minutes of the second half and look at their baskets, they shot from maybe one foot away and laid it in. I think the first segment of the second half was a 7-6. But they scored boom, boom, boom . . . We have to become a program that’s tough-minded. Especially at home, you have to be able to defend your home court. They just did what they wanted to do and that’s bothersome.”
The Friars put six players in double figures, led by Bryce Hopkins with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Bynum also had 14.
Josaphat Bilau paced the Rams with 16 points. Abdou Samb and Brayon Freeman scored 14 each and Ishmael Leggett had 12.
Another in-state foe awaits the Rams on Wednesday, with Brown set to visit the Ryan Center.
“The bottom line is we have another one Wednesday,” Miller said. “You can’t lose to Providence twice. We have to eat this, digest it, teach it - whatever we’ve got to do. We’ve got to have a better response Wednesday night against Brown.”
