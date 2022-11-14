A lot of hardware is coming back to South County.
Three area teams won championships over the weekend, with two of them coming in rivalry matchups. The North Kingstown High School girls soccer team beat La Salle for the state championship on Saturday afternoon. The Skipper girls volleyball team beat South Kingstown for the state title in the nightcap. And on Sunday, South Kingstown beat North Kingstown for the state boys soccer championship.
It was the second consecutive championship for the North girls on the soccer pitch. After a surprise run last year, they rolled this season, particularly in the playoffs. They blew past Chariho 5-1 in the semifinals. Paired with La Salle in a rematch of last year's title game, the Skippers prevailed 3-1, thanks to a pair of goals by sophomore sensation Ellie Bishop, who was named MVP.
Then it was time for two rivalry championship games. South Kingstown was the defending champion in Division I girls volleyball, having ended North's reign in 2021 with a semifinal upset. The Skippers came back this time with a sweep of the Rebels in the finals, capturing their fifth championship in six years.
On Sunday, South Kingstown boys soccer made it a split of the rivalry matchups with a 3-1 upset of previously unbeaten North Kingstown in the title game. Cody Granville and Leo Johnson scored first-half goals. After North made its move in the second half, Luca Prodigio restored the two-goal lead and sent the Rebels to their second title in the last three years.
For much more coverage, see this week's Independent or visit independentri.com.
