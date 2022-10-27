NARRAGANSETT — The Rogers Vikings came to the Pier on Saturday morning and spoiled homecoming for Narragansett with a 52-22 victory at Jim Zepp Field.
The Vikings offense was led by senior running back Dayvon London, who dominated the field with four rushing touchdowns. Rogers raced to a 15-0 lead and never trailed in the win. The loss dropped Narragansett to 1-5 in Division III league play, as injuries and the new-look landscape in the league have taken a toll.
Rogers got early touchdowns from Dylan Walker and Francisco Aponte for the lead. Narragansett cut its deficit to 15-7 when junior quarterback Aidan Friedt capped a 64-yard drive by tossing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Shane McNally, a senior, which was followed by an extra point from kicker Lucas Masson.
“Shane McNally made a big touchdown catch,” Narragansett head coach Matt Blessing said. “It was great to see him have success. He’s worked hard all year.”
“So, there’s some positives to put together,” Blessing continued. “We just have to find a way to get a couple victories these last few weeks of the season.”
It was also the starting signal caller’s first game back since getting hurt in Week 1.
“Aidan came back from an injury,” Blessing said. “He had a broken collar bone in the first game of the season against South Kingstown. This was his first game back and he did a good job. He made plays.”
Aponte’s second touchdown put Rogers ahead 21-7. The Vikings made it 29-7 with a touchdown run by London. Mariners senior Mekhi Wilson got Narragansett within two scores when he capped a 70-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. It was a 29-14 game at halftime.
Narragansett received the ball first to start the second half and that possession started off promising with Friedt connecting with Jackson Monast for a 25-yard catch-and-run.
However, on the next play, the Mariners were penalized for holding and put them in a hole before they eventually turned the ball over on downs to Rogers at midfield.
From there, London led another scoring drive for the Vikings, one that seemed to deflate the Mariners.
“We haven’t had a lot of success this year,” Blessing said. “So, I think that’s in the back of their minds when all of a sudden you get it close, and then all of a sudden the team comes back and slaps another score on ya. I think a little doubt set in and that overtook us. But we were right there. If we were able to score before the half and come out of the half and score, all of a sudden it’s a really tight game. But we struggled tackling today. We struggled tackling all year and it’s something that we preach and we practice, but it’s something we’ve just got to get better at as a team, coaches and players.”
Blessing also attributes some of the squad’s poor play to injuries, which he feels have prevented the team from building a rhythm.
“We’ve just struggled with health,” Blessing said. “We definitely haven’t had guys 100 percent. It’s been tough. And I think today, a game where it’s a possibility to put together a win, the jelling that you get out of a team that’s been playing healthy and winning just wasn’t there.”
The Mariners got their last touchdown midway through the third quarter when Friedt completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Mike Fiorillo and pulled Narragansett within 37-20.
Rogers upped its advantage to 43-22 when London added a 17-yard scoring rush with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Finally, with 2:03 remaining in the fourth frame, London rushed down the right sideline for his fourth rushing touchdown, a 51-yard scamper, which ballooned the Vikings margin to 52-22.
Narragansett will close out the regular season on Saturday at Johnston.
