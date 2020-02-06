The court feels a little like the driveway for the Narragansett High School girls basketball team this season.
One particular driveway.
Three of the five players in the starting lineup for the Mariners are sisters. Junior twins Danielle and Leah Hart and their younger sister, freshman Anna Hart, are shouldering a big load for the team and enjoying every minute of their time together on the court.
“It’s brought a lot of chemistry,” Leah said. “It’s the first year we’ve all really played together, but when we were in middle school, we practiced together. And we kind of have the sister connection.”
“It’s fun knowing that I have two sisters on the court with me,” Danielle said.
The twins have been playing at the varsity level since their freshman year. Leah emerged last season as one of the team’s top players, while Danielle has earned an expanded role this year. Anna grabbed a starting spot from day one after making a splash with the soccer team in the fall.
The sisters have been shooting hoops in the driveway of their Narragansett home for years and started playing organized basketball in middle school. When the twins were in eighth grade, Anna was in sixth, so they were part of the same team at Narragansett Pier Middle School. But the sixth grade to eighth grade gap was big, and Anna didn’t play much.
Last year, Anna was a strong player as an eighth grader and she watched the high school games from the stands, knowing she would be joining her sisters soon enough.
“I went to all the games,” she said. “I was really looking forward to it. I’m a lot better obviously than I was in sixth grade and I didn’t get the chance to play with them before. It’s a lot of fun.”
It’s been an uphill battle in terms of wins and losses. With no seniors on the team, the Mariners are building in a division that makes that pretty difficult. As of Monday, they were 2-10 in league play, but the focus is on improvement.
“We got a huge win over Chariho and that was good. We really moved the ball around,” Leah said. “D-II is really tough. There are some really good teams. So we’re just pushing through it and trying to get better. We don’t care about losing by that much – we just need to work on little things and getting better.”
“Livy [Waranis] is a really good addition and Marina [Charette] has really stepped up,” Danielle said. “We’re doing a great job working collectively. It’s been a lot better. Even though we’ve been losing, we’ve been getting better.”
Leah has been the primary focus of opponents, often seeing box-and-one defenses. It’s been an adjustment for a player whose success began when she was surrounded by veteran scoring options last year.
“It’s kind of hard,” she said. “It kind of penalizes me I guess, because I score a lot. But we’re pushing through it. A lot of box-and-ones, so we’re trying to screen away and things like that. Hopefully, I’ll be able to score a little more.”
Danielle came off the bench last season but often plays the full 32 minutes this year. With Leah getting bottled up by defense, she’s handling the ball a lot and trying to provide offense.
“Last year and the year before, I kind of sat the bench,” she said. “This year, I’ve had to take up a big role – knowing all the plays, being able to score points. It’s a big step up, but I’ve gotten used to it.”
Anna is happy to have the opportunity to play a lot as a freshman. She scored nine points in the season opener and has been playing with confidence ever since.
“I didn’t really expect to come in and start, but I’m so glad,” Anna said. “It’s such a good opportunity for me, one to start and play a lot and, two, to be able to play with my sisters. It’s a really cool experience.”
Parents Richard and Joanne watch most every game from the bleachers. Grandparents also frequently attend. After a busy fall that saw the twins playing tennis and Anna on the soccer team, it’s one-stop shopping this season.
“They love to see us together,” Leah said.
And basketball, of course, is a frequent topic of conversation.
“In the car after games, we’re always talking about it – what we did well, what we should have done different,” Anna said.
With six more games this season and all of next year ahead, the discussions will surely continue.
“It’s good because we’ll all be back next year,” Danielle said. “This is like a building year for us.”
And if the Mariners want to do some off-season work, they’ll know which driveway to converge on.
