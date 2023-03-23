The spring high school sports season officially began on Monday with the start of practices. Baseball and softball teams got a head start last week with pitchers and catchers reporting for duty. League play is slated to get going in the first week of April in most sports. The defending Division II champion Prout softball was back together on Tuesday for practices under sunny skies.

