EAST PROVIDENCE — When the members of the Narragansett High School girls swim team dove into the pool for their first practice in January, the challenges of the last two years and the doubts surrounding whether this season would even happen faded away quickly.
“The first practice, once we saw everybody in the pool, we knew,” senior Julia Highcove said. “We started off doing sprints just to see where everyone was. Immediately we looked at each other and were like, ‘Wow, this is going to be awesome.’”
And it was.
In a realigned division with a newly stocked roster, the Mariners delivered an undefeated season and capped it off on Sunday with a 61-32 victory over Mt. Hope for the Division III championship at Pods Swimming.
“I was pretty set on us not even having a season. We started as a new team and we bonded throughout the season, even though it’s been weird with COVID and everything,” senior Hannah Conlon said. “But we were able to finish strong and win. It’s really exciting.”
Narragansett has been home to some of the state’s top swimmers over the last decade, but the school’s small enrollment means programs can often become victims of their own success. The last two seasons, a dip in numbers coincided with a stint in the state’s top division. They went 0-9 in each of the last two seasons.
Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment sent the Mariners to Division III right when a large and talented freshman class arrived.
“Winless for two years and here we are undefeated,” Highcove said. “A couple of years ago, losing every meet, it was hard to stay motivated. Every girl was doing the maximum amount of events, just to get points. We were swimming through injuries. We kept pushing knowing that we were going to have a really good freshman class coming in, and here we are.”
The Mariners went 12-0 in the dual-meet season, during which teams swam in their own pool and compared times with opponents after the fact. They beat opponents by an average of 51 points. And the virtual format, which allowed for more swimmers to get a taste of competition, made the team even stronger.
“If there’s a positive that came out of the COVID stuff, with the virtual meets, we got to swim five girls in every event and it made these girls good,” coach Jody Waranis said. “They were competing against each other.”
Virtual meets gave way to in-person matchups in the playoffs, as the league scrapped the usual division and state meets for head-to-head brackets. Narragansett kept rolling, beating East Providence and St. Raphael for a spot in the finals opposite Mt. Hope.
Still, the Mariners knew they had to execute when it counted.
“We were nervous. We were crunching numbers,” Waranis said. “You never know who’s going to swim in which events. We just knew we had to put a top swimmer in every single event. We had to get the first place. And our second and third girls needed to match up and win, and they did. Most of the events, we got a first and second or a first and third and that was our goal.”
The Mariners took first place in all but two events. Just as important, they took two of the three scoring slots in nine of 11 swims.
The day began with a first and third place for Narragansett in the 200 medley relay. Maggie Taplin, Daizy Sweetman, Livy Waranis and Isabel Tahlmore took gold. Highcove, Conlon, Julianne Harris and Natalia Salvadore teamed up for third.
The next two events saw Narragansett build a sizeable lead. Maddie Tally won the 200 freestyle, with Sweetman just behind her in second place. Abby Bauman took first in the 200 IM and Waranis finished second.
Mt. Hope broke the gold-silver streak in the 50 freestyle, but Narragansett still got a win from Tahlmore and a third place from Ellie Wooten.
Tally logged her second win of the day in the 100 butterfly and Bauman was the runner-up, pushing Narragansett’s lead to 33-9.
The Mariners then went first and third in each of the next two swims. Taplin won the 100 freestyle, with Salvadore in third. Waranis won the 500 freestyle and Conlon placed third.
A sweep of the top two spots in the 200 free relay clinched the win for the Mariners. Tahlmore, Sweetman, Bauman and Tally took first place. Harris, Highcove, Wooten and Megan O’Brien finished second.
Taplin added a win in the 100 backstroke, with Tahlmore in third. Mt. Hope picked up its first win of the day in the 100 breaststroke, with Narragansett getting a second place from Sweetman. The Huskies took first and second in the 400 free relay but were too far behind to challenge on the scoreboard.
The Mariners celebrated another win, this one the best of all.
“This has been amazing. I’m so happy for the girls,” Waranis said. “We just went through a two to three year stretch with seven or eight girls on the team, just getting through and really getting beat up in D-I. I think for the seniors who lived through that, this is amazing.”
With only two seniors graduating and the star freshmen set to return, the Mariners hope this is the beginning of another stay as a powerhouse.
“We hope to be D-II next year and keep climbing,” Waranis said.
