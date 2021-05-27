The Mayo family talks a lot about lacrosse these days.
“All the time,” Stella Mayo said. “Non-stop.”
It’s no wonder.
Sisters Stella, Sarah and Sylvia are all standout performers for the Prout girls lacrosse team, the trio making up about half the attacking side of the lineup in a given game. Their goal-scoring abilities have helped the Crusaders get off to a fantastic 5-1 start in Division I this season.
“Its very cool to have the Mayos on the team,” head coach Sue Burnett said. “I know them well and I’ve seen them play for a long time. Great lacrosse family and they’re all really good players.”
The family would have been in a similar situation last spring. Sophia was a member of the class of 2020 at Prout, but her senior season was postponed due to the pandemic. Stella and Sarah would have joined her as underclassmen. While Sophia moved on to college, Sylvia – a freshman – replaced her in the Prout lineup and in a new sister trio.
With Sophia and Stella playing at Prout, and Sarah and Sylvia playing youth lacrosse, these years were circled on the family calendar when the sisters and their parents started doing the math. They would all be together at some point.
“I was so excited,” Sarah said. “I couldn’t wait.”
All the sisters grew up playing multiple sports, including basketball and volleyball, but lacrosse united them. They have an older cousin, Cecilia Masiello, who played women’s lacrosse at Dartmouth. When Sophia and Stella began playing, it was only natural for the younger sisters to join at an even younger age. Sarah and Sylvia got their start in kindergarten.
“We all love it,” Stella said.
In youth and club lacrosse, Sarah and Sylvia often played on the same team, since they’re just one year apart. Getting everybody together with the Crusaders this spring presented some unique challenges.
“I’m not going to lie, it was a little tricky at first,” Stella said. “It was a little hard to get it going because we’ve never played on the same team before, but once we did, we’ve been meshing well together. We obviously know each other really well, so once we got the little fighting behind us, it started to work out.”
“We talked to each other and said we wanted to help each other out, so we’ve been working on that,” Sarah said.
“Our communication has gotten way better,” Sylvia said. “The more we work together, the better we are.”
Sylvia made a big splash in her high school debut, scoring five goals in a season-opening win over Wheeler. Stella added three in that game and Sarah scored one. In a win over Narragansett last week, the trio combined for nine goals, with Stella getting four, Sylvia scoring three and Sarah netting two. Stella also plays a big role in setting up the offense, taking a lot of the face-offs for the Crusaders.
“Sarah is on attack and is a little bit reserved,” Burnett said. “Sylvia, the youngest, is like the energizer bunny. She does not slow down. Stella is calm but sneaky. She can get it done. She’s a senior captain and has a big role.”
There’s some competition among the three, particularly if they’re matched up against each other in practice. And no one is immune to a little constructive criticism.
“I’d say it’s healthy competition,” Sarah said. “After the games, we talk about what we need to work on.”
With Prout playing well in D-I, the sisters are looking forward to a playoff run, one that would be pretty special. With attendance limits now removed, they’ve had lots of family in the stands all season.
Whenever it ends, Stella will prepare to head to Virginia Tech next fall, where she plans to play club lacrosse. Sarah and Sylvia will carry the torch with the Crusaders.
“We definitely would like to play in college, so we’re excited to keep going with it,” Sylvia said.
