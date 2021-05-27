A day after a large contingent of police descended on Narragansett Town Beach to break up a big fight, Narragansett town officials reassured the public Monday that the beach is safe. Eight people, all from outside of town, face charges following the Sunday afternoon melee, which drew a response from local police as well as departments in North and South Kingstown and the state police. Unruly teens are not new to beaches. In Narragansett, residents complained last summer when a group of youths showed up at the town beach and acted disruptive. With that being said, do you ever feel unsafe at local beaches in Southern Rhode Island? Let us know in this week's poll question.

