The group of players slated to herald the return of the Ocean State Waves this summer is taking shape.
The NECBL is expecting to play its collegiate summer baseball season in 2021, a year after the pandemic forced a cancellation. If everything goes according to plan, the Waves will be back at Old Mountain Field beginning in early June.
“This summer, it’s all about the community,” said Waves president and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar. “These guys have known since they signed a contract with the Waves, that they’re going to be bringing back some joy this summer, bringing this community together. I hope people’s first taste of normalcy is the crack of the bat and the smell of the summer at Old Mountain Field.”
The team that takes the field will feature a few familiar faces and the usual mid-major focus, as well as the largest contingent of players from power-five conference schools in franchise history.
“Our roster has always been built around guys coming back and the mid-major grinders – guys who are going to show up and run through a wall for you. If you look at our history, those are the guys that get drafted, the guys who play with a chip on their shoulder,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “One thing people will notice is this is the most power five players we’ve ever had. We have 12 power-five guys. I think that’s a testament to our coaching staff, our player development, our winning tradition and how we do a really good job with our community and host families. We believe we give these guys everything they need to grow and improve and go back better players. Our reputation nationally has significantly grown. I’m really proud of that.”
URI’s Xavier Vargas and Winthrop’s Dillon Morton are set to return after spending the 2019 season with the Waves. Both are power bats who can provide a foundation.
“A lot of our position players are talented freshmen, but they’re surrounded by really veteran guys,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “We were fortunate to bring back Xavier Vargas and Dillon Morton. Being able to build an offense around two guys who have been here before is really special for us.”
Four of the power-conference imports are position players. Kevin Keister is a freshman at Maryland whose father is a minor-league manager. Boston College’s Daniel Baruch hails from Cranston and the Wheeler School, while teammate Travis Honeyman is the brother of former Waves star Bobby Honeyman. Freshman Colby Shade will be the first player in Waves history from the University of Oregon.
The latest in a long line of Waves from Kennesaw State is catcher Nick Hassan, who will be joined behind the plate by Stony Brook’s Johnny Tuccillo, an America East all-rookie pick in 2018.
URI’s Alex Ramirez and Quinnipiac’s Kyle Maves, both of whom played for Hirschbein-Bodnar in the Newport Collegiate League last summer, will set up camp across the bridges this summer.
The Big East will be well-represented with Seton Hall’s Steve Grober and David Glancy of St. John’s, a freshman All-American last year.
Dylan Hoy of Marist College, Walker Burchfield of Tulane and Albert Choi of NJIT fit the Waves’ M.O. as standout players from smaller programs.
The pitching staff features eight power-conference players who represent a mix of starters and bullpen arms. Indiana sends Blayne Deaton, Zach Behrmann and John-Biagio Modugno after their former teammate Elijah Dunham had success in 2019 as the first Hoosier to play with the Waves. Chris Chaney of Maryland and Nate McLain of Rutgers will represent the Big Ten.
Samuel Rochard and Ryan Gleason will join the Waves from Virginia Tech, while fellow ACC school Duke sends Jimmy Loper.
The long-running pipeline with Southern Mississippi this year turns out pitchers Chandler Best, Justin Storm and Huston Waldrep. With their catcher also in the fold, Kennesaw State’s Brayden Eidson and Colby Williams will be throwing to a familiar face.
The nearby URI Rams will have Zach Fernandez and Domenic Picone bound for Wakefield. David Bates of Tulane, Nick Guzzi and Tyler Roche of St. John’s, Cade Kuehler of Campbell, and Nick Payero of Seton Hall round out the staff.
“We have about seven guys who can start in the rotation, five or six different look relievers and four or five closers,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “That’s how we like to structure it and we think we’ve got a really good group.”
Roster assembly included a new twist for this season, as the NECBL’s partnership with Synergy Sports adds a treasure trove of video for scouting purposes. Hirschbein-Bodnar built a baseball operations team with coaches Chris Sheehan and Will Dawson, director of baseball operations Joe Mello, broadcaster Tim Joyce and former staffer Ben Bilotti to handle the scouting.
“We’re able to look back at every single pitch these guys have thrown,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “When coaches call and tell us about guys, we do have very good trust with these programs, but now when a coach recommends guys, we can go look at the video. Between that and social media, you can get a good grip on guys.”
They’ll be keeping a close eye on things as the college baseball season gets underway. What they’ve already noticed is the appreciation players have for being back on the field after last year’s college season was cut well short.
“It’s a testament to the resilience of these players around the country,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “We talk to our players all year long. They all have different protocols. They’ve all gone through different situations. But they kept themselves focused on that goal to get back on the field. The players didn’t take 11 months off. They put that work in, in the background, in silence, in the dark, and now they’re getting a chance.”
It’ll be a similar story this summer, hopefully with the addition of excitement outside the lines.
“We told them right from the beginning, you’re going to be joining a family that’s been hurting, like a lot families around the country,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “They know they’re going to be part of bringing it back and I think they’re really excited about that.”
The Waves are always looking for host families. Email OceanStateWaves@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.