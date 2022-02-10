SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Nobody on the roster of University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team had been born when the program made its one and only NCAA Tournament appearance.
It was 1996. The Rams went 21-8 and earned an at-large bid.
To be in contention for a long-awaited return, having hit several milestones along the way, is something that’s worth celebrating for the current Rams. No team in program history has won 12 games in a row, like the Rams have now. No team got off to a better start. No team has been in the NCAA Tournament conversation in decades. No team has ever received a vote in a national poll, as the Rams are now.
“It sounds like I’m always driving them and working them hard, but we celebrate their accomplishments,” head coach Tammi Reiss said. “When we set a record for the most wins to start the A-10, that’s a first, and we celebrate that. We celebrate all the firsts they achieve because there’s no use in going through something if you don’t enjoy the journey.”
But they make sure the celebrations don’t bleed into preparation. Mentions in NCAA Tournament forecasts and bubble discussions are not discussed inside the locker room. It’s a goal that has not been achieved.
“Don’t get it twisted. We have our goals and they know it. We don’t have to state them,” Reiss said. “But you can’t lose focus on the task at hand. Those are the short-term goals - one game at a time, keeping them focused and ready.”
Striking that balance will be crucial for the Rams as they head down the stretch. They’ve certainly hit all the right notes so far. URI is 19-3 overall and 9-0 in Atlantic 10 play.
“Their focus and their hard work,” Reiss said of the keys to success. “The 10 straight came after Christmas. We went through a stretch where we hit some adversity, and it tore us apart a little bit as a team. And I think it was good for us. It brought us back together, and we had three weeks to focus on us.”
The Rams made it 10 wins in a row last week when they held off St. Louis at the Ryan Center. It wasn’t their best performance of the season, but they did what they needed to do, particularly at the defensive end. The Billikens were held without a field goal for 3:10 in the fourth quarter as URI locked up the win.
“St. Louis played really hard and really well. What I was most proud of from our team was our perseverance,” Reiss said. “Offensively, we weren’t jelling. It wasn’t flowing today. But when we needed to make plays and when we needed to get stops, we did. You’re going to have nights like that. You’ve got to test your perseverance and your resiliency.”
On Sunday, La Salle gave the Rams a scare in Philadelphia with hot 3-point shooting, which accounted for 52 of its 60 points. The Explorers led with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and had it tied in the final minute, when Rhody scored the final six points of the game for a 66-60 victory.
URI made it a Philly sweep on Wednesday with a victory over St. Joe's, to put the streak at a dozen.
URI and Dayton sit atop the conference with perfect records. Rhody owns the top-ranked defense in the league by points per game and is fourth in offensive points per game. The defensive mark also ranks eighth nationally.
URI knows its ceiling hasn’t been reached. The next month will clearly define what the Rams are capable of. Their stretch run includes two games against Dayton, one at home on Feb. 16 and the other on the road Feb. 26.
“Number one is offensive execution, taking care of the ball and sharing the ball. It’s finding our rhythm offensively in February,” Reiss said. “We hang our hats on defense and rebounding. Now, can we get better with our offensive execution? And can we stay hungry?”
