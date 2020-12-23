Two players inked letters of intent to the University of Rhode Island football team in the early signing period last week. The Rams don’t typically assemble their full class until signing day in February.
Quarterback Jackson Burkhalter hails from Alabama and has prepped at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts, while linebacker/running back Michael Strachan Jr. will join URI from Attleboro High School.
Burkhalter claimed offers from Nebraska and Ole Miss, as well as several from the FCS ranks like URI. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder hails from Spanish Fort, Alabama. As an up-and-coming prospect, he tore his ACL midway through the 2018 high school season. After seeing limited action in 2019, he transferred to Worcester Academy for this school year, though football was not played this fall in Massachusetts.
Burkhalter verbally committed to URI in August, writing on Twitter, “I am blessed to be in this position that I am in. There have been many ups and downs but I have trusted God throughout this whole process. Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me. I am happy to announce that I am committing to the University of Rhode Island.”
Strachan Jr. is the son of Attleboro High head coach Michael Strachan Sr. He follows in the footsteps of one of his father’s former players, Kyle Murphy, an All-American with the Rams who signed an NFL free agent contract in the spring. Like Burkhalter, Strachan Jr. had offers from the FBS level, including Boston College.
