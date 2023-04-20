The North Kingstown High School boys volleyball team carried its hot start right into a championship rematch. Squaring off against La Salle – the team they beat for the state title last year – the Skippers rolled on with a 3-1 victory on Thursday. Cody Tow led the Skippers with 12 kills and four aces. Ryan Harrington added 11 kills and seven digs, and Jared Samson had eight kills. The win put the Skippers at 4-0 and they pushed their record to 5-0 with a 3-2 victory over Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.