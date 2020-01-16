NORTH KINGSTOWN — Just outside the upper echelon in Rhode Island girls basketball last season, North Kingstown believes it belongs this year.
Monday’s game against St. Raphael was a chance to prove it.
A year after losing to the Saints in the state tournament, the Skippers broke open a close game just before halftime, built an 11-point second-half lead and answered a run with a surge to the finish for a 63-51 victory in a matchup of unbeaten Division I squads.
“I told them this was a big game,” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone said. “They were well aware of it. I said to them yesterday and today, ‘This is a big game. This dictates to the state that you can play.’”
The Skippers moved to 5-0 in league play. With some talented freshman joining a veteran core, they’re a different team than the one that often struggled at the offensive end last year, as they did in the state tourney loss to the Saints. They were humming on this night, particularly when they pushed the tempo. At the other end, Amaya Dowdy hurt the Skippers in the paint with 23 points, but space on the perimeter was harder to come by as the Saints dropped to 3-1 in D-I.
“You’ve got to give it to North Kingstown today,” St. Raphael head coach Tammy Drape said. “I thought they ran their fast break extremely well. We didn’t get back, probably four or five key possessions. You’ve got to give it to them. They deserve that win.”
The teams traded points for most of the first half until North Kingstown freshman Jordan Moreau banked in a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:26 to give her team a 31-25 halftime lead.
Katelyn Haberle made a 3 and Maggie Schwab hit two free throws as the run continued after halftime. Later, an 8-2 burst powered by Schwab, Haberle and freshman Jillian Rogers made it 44-33.
The Saints worked back from 47-37 to 49-47 with a burst sparked by Dowdy, Elizabeth Bruno and Paige O’Brien. North Kingstown quickly got back to its bread and butter, though, as Haberle delivered two straight fast-break layups and Schwab scored inside off a push. That was the beginning of a decisive 12-0 run. The Skippers ended up outscoring the Saints 14-4 over the final 3:51.
“We knew we had to keep them off the boards, and we got out and ran,” Simeone said. “They couldn’t keep up with Katelyn.”
Schwab led four Skippers in double figures with 21 points. Haberle added 16, Rogers tallied 11 and Moreau scored 10. Junior point guard Casey Westall did not score but, as usual, dictated much of the offensive success.
“Maggie really came to play. Casey didn’t score any points but she played really well controlling the offense, moving the ball around,” Simeone said.
Dowdy was the lone Saint in double digits, just what the Skippers wanted. Bruno had nine points and O’Brien scored seven.
“Those kids have been bombing threes,” Simeone said. “They’ve been averaging double-digit threes. We knew we had to take their shooters out of the game.”
The win gives the Skippers a leg up in Division I-C, but the teams will meet again in the regular season finale.
“That kind of controls the division for now, but we still go there to play them again,” Simeone said. “They’re tough.”
