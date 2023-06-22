Steve Canter has some company on his latest fundraising fitness challenge.
The South Kingstown resident is aiming to log one mile per day, every day in the month of June, and an entourage of friends and kids is taking on the same quest. All of it is raising money for Welcome House South County, which provides emergency shelter and supportive housing to South County’s homeless.
“An incredible amount of positives out of all of it,” Canter said.
Canter is no stranger to running for a cause. The performance consultant and former football coach ran 100 miles on the South County Bike Path in 2017 to raise money for wounded veterans, did an ultra marathon in 2018 to support South Kingstown schools, and raced the North-South Trail in 2019 to raise money for the South Kingstown Partnership for Prevention.
The newest effort stemmed from a shared desire to get out and run. Last year, Canter and his son David hatched the idea to run every day for a month. They were joined by a group of friends – the Delta Force – who do morning workouts together under Canter’s direction.
“Last year, just talking to David, he was wanting to get faster. I said, ‘If you really want to improve, we should run a little more often,’” Canter said. “I think maybe I had seen something where people were running a mile a day and I thought maybe we could try that in the month of June. My buddy Thomas and his kids did it as well. We’ve been on the same sports teams for years and they wanted to do it. We got a lot of adults who were fired up about it, too, which was awesome to see. They’re running, walking, tracking progress.”
The Delta Force group is made up of Canter and his sons David and Axel, plus Thomas Domack and sons Jackson and Hudson, as well as friends Ryan and Owen Stach.
The group decided to take on the mile-a-day effort again this June, then made plans to include a fundraising element.
“Thomas and I went back and forth and started talking about how it would be great to incorporate more than just the movement piece,” Canter said. “We said, ‘What if we could do something for local folks?’ We settled on the Welcome House.”
The Delta Force group typically runs their miles together, but several other friends are hopping aboard for their own challenges.
“We’ve had kids as young as kindergarten and first grade running after soccer practices,” Canter said. “Parents are involved. I’m getting texts from former teammates, saying, ‘Hey I got my run in.’”
“The boys got caught in the rain the other day,” Domack said. “They just kept going. One father and son are out there with headlamps because the dad gets home late from work.”
The goal is to raise $5,000. As of this week, the group is up over $3,500 with a little over a week left in the month.
It provides a little extra purpose for the kids, who are closely watching the donation tracker.
“They check in every day – what are we up to now?” Canter said. “Our plan is to go as a group and present Welcome House with a check at the end. I think it’ll be really memorable for them and really good for them to see the impact they were able to make.”
It’s a win-win for the kids – funds for a good cause, fitness gains and a lesson in accountability.
“It’s been a cool initiative,” Canter said. “These guys, no hemming and hawing. It’s always part of the agenda. It’s cool to teach that kind of accountability and discipline to know, there are going to be days where you don’t want to do it and you do it anyway.”
Donations can be made online at pledgeit.org/delta-force-june-mile-a-day-challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.