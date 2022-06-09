EAST PROVIDENCE — The Curtis Corner Cougars came up just shy of winning the middle school state baseball title on Thursday, falling 2-1 in extra innings to the undefeated Feinstein Middle School Falcons during the championship game at Pierce Memorial Field.
Ashton Chieppa, an eighth grader, belted the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth after Mason Marchessault led off the inning with a double.
Feinstein finished this season with a record of 14-0 overall, including the playoffs, and it was a division-winner at 10-0 last season. There was no postseason last year due to Covid-19.
“A lot of these kids, especially these eighth graders, have been a part of that,” Feinstein coach Greg Riley said. “So, we wanted to keep that going. . . And we finally made it this year. So, I’m really proud of the kids.”
“These kids have worked hard,” Riley continued. “We’ve had one heck of a streak going. The kids wanted it. We were playing all year for that. We wanted to keep it simple. Our motto is, ‘Keep it simple all year.’ We’re not doing a lot of different play calls at third base, we’re just trying to play good baseball. And the kids are smart and they know how to play ball.”
Jayce Bessette crushed an RBI double in the first inning and gave Feinstein a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth frame, Curtis Corner evened the score at 1 when Jack Noonan hit a ground ball at the third baseman, Bessette, who overthrew the first baseman, Marchessault, and the error allowed Mike DiGoia to score from third.
“Jack put the ball in play hard and it forced them to make plays,” Curtis Corner head coach Josh Rosen said. “The bounce didn’t go their way and we took advantage of it. That’s really how the whole game was played.”
“We kind of just exchanged blows, back and forth, both teams, and at the end of the day, like it always does, especially middle school baseball, the person that makes that last play or doesn’t, it’s going to change the outcome,” Rosen said. “It’s what it is. They made one more play than we did at the end, basically.”
Sam McLeod topped the Feinstein bats with two doubles, and Brayden Rosen led the Curtis Corner offense with a single and a double.
Ryan Pina started on the bump for Feinstein and the eighth grader tossed five innings and struck out one. Pina allowed one run on three hits and two walks.
Marchessault came on to pitch in relief of Pina in the sixth and he blanked the Cougars over the final two innings. He struck out one and walked one while giving up four hits.
Jake Brock started for Curtis Corner and pitched two innings. Brock yielded one run on four walks and four hits.
Brayden Rosen came on to pitch in relief after that and he tossed 4.1 innings of shutout ball. Rosen struck out four and gave up one hit and two walks.
Curtis Corner then went to Kai Young in the seventh and he gave up one run on four hits over 1.1 innings.
The Cougars went 6-2 in the Division this season and won three playoff games before falling in extra innings in the final game.
“That’s all you can ask for,” Rosen said. “State championship game. To have it go down to the wire like that, after the season that both teams had, that was a great ending.”
And Rosen is proud of each and every one of his players’ efforts throughout the long season.
“One-hundred percent,” Rosen said. “We worked all year long, from start to finish, and we grinded this whole season out. Those first two losses were the only two losses up until now that we had. Early in the season showed us a lot about our team and we built from it. The guys responded.”
“They worked hard and we just went through a run, where from the end of the regular season, we needed to win to stay in the playoffs,” Rosen said. “Our very last two games were against very good teams and we put those teams away, and then, we won each playoff game against very good opponents.”
“And it’s because of the kids and the way they showed up to work, and the way they applied everything we gave them,” Rosen concluded. “So, it was good to see that right up through this game . . . 2-1 game in the championship, in eight innings. We were right there.”
