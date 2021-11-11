The North Kingstown boys soccer team just keeps winning.
Three goals in the first half lifted the Skippers past defending state champion South Kingstown 3-0 in the Division I semifinals on Wednesday night. It’s the 13th straight win for the Skippers and it puts them into the state finals for the first time since 2014.
“I think that’s 13 in a row,” said junior Connor Froberg. “We started the season 1-2-1. Everybody was kind of shocked by it, but we knew we were going to rally. It feels great. The past three years, we’ve gotten knocked out in the playoffs. We let that fuel us this year. It feels great to be going into the finals.”
South Kingstown was looking for another playoff peak, after last year’s overwhelming surge to the championship. But it was the Skippers who came out firing on Wednesday. Jon Schultz headed in a Jack Watson corner kick just five minutes into the game to put North on top 1-0.
Ten minutes after that, Watson delivered another ball to the box, where Froberg blasted home a shot for the 2-0 lead.
“I was just feeling it tonight,” Froberg said. “Dan Goba was attracting their center back so I was open in the middle. My center-mids did a great job getting me the ball.”
The Rebels began to push back after that, generating some quality looks and carrying the play for good stretches of the first half. But the next goal also went to the Skippers. In the 36th minute, Froberg flicked the ball over goalie Colin O’Grady, then followed it and slammed home his second goal of the game.
It was a highlight-reel tally on a night full of highlights for the home team.
“I saw the keeper come out and I couldn’t really kick it by him, so I flicked it over him,” Froberg said. “It worked out. I had to have a lot of composure to tap it in. There were a lot of nerves going through, but I finished it and it felt great.”
Goalie Pedro Barajas made all the saves he needed to en route to the clean sheet.
The Skippers are on to Sunday’s state championship, which is set for 12 p.m. at Cranston Stadium. They’ll face top-seeded La Salle, the last team to beat them, on Sept. 18.
Mariners top Crusaders
Narragansett earned a shot at a second consecutive Division III championship with a 2-0 victory over Prout in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The game was scoreless for much of the first half before Pieter Mushen headed in a cross from Parker Harrison for the 1-0 lead. The Mariners added a second goal after the break, while the veteran defensive unit and goalie Drew Kanaczet shined in protecting the lead.
The loss ends a strong season for Prout, which rode its big senior class to its first semifinal appearance since 2016.
Narragansett advances to the championship match, which is set for Sunday at 5 p.m., at Cranston Stadium. The opponent is still to be determined.
