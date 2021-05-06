NORTH KINGSTOWN — The eventual champions had too much, but Prout’s effort in Thursday’s Division I girls volleyball semifinal fit right in with the team’s resurgent season.
Making their first semifinal appearance since 2012, the Crusaders took the opening set from North Kingstown, riling up the biggest crowd of the season and putting a scare into the top seed. The Skippers responded with three straight set wins for a spot in the title round, and went on to win their fourth consecutive crown.
Prout was the only team to take a set from the Skippers in the postseason.
“Proud of them,” Prout coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “They worked hard and they deserved to be here.”
North Kingstown dropped only two sets in an unbeaten regular season and had been dominant in both its regular season finale and its quarterfinal win over Cumberland. In the quarterfinal, the Skippers were dominant in the opening set, going up 8-0 and winning 25-5.
It was a different story against Prout. The Skippers committed some uncharacteristic errors and Prout ran with the opportunity, playing well in its own right to build a lead. Two aces by Ava Grace Dresback and a kill by Mia Slade capped a strong start and put the Crusaders up 11-5. North Kingstown attempted to restore order, going up 18-16, but three Skippers errors and two more aces by Dresback put Prout in front 21-18. After the Skippers worked back to a 22-22 tie, the Crusaders got a kill from Slade and an ace by Eloise Bussey to get to set point. The Skippers won the next point but committed an error after that, giving the Crusaders a 25-23 win.
“I thought we did a great job serving tough all night,” Bevilacqua said. “I told the girls coming into this game that the only way we were going to beat them was to match their aggression and their power – we had to serve tough, we had to pass well and we had to be aggressive in our swings.”
It was Prout that had trouble with errors in the second set, and North Kingstown came back strong, jumping to a 6-1 lead and eventually making it 16-6. Prout struggled to get anything going in a 25-10 loss.
The third set was closer in the early going, but North Kingstown turned a 10-6 lead into a 19-9 cushion soon after. Prout stayed afloat on kills by Dresback, Laura Gilfert and Stella Mayo but couldn’t get a comeback going and lost 25-13.
“I thought they played great defense and they have some really good players,” North Kingstown coach Brian Garrepy said. “I thought set one, they came out and rode a very high wave. Set two and set three, we took control of it.”
North Kingstown rode a strong start to a 9-3 lead in game four, but the Crusaders rallied for one last stand. A block by Grace Nooney, two kills by Dresback and an ace by Olivia Barber started a run that got the Crusaders within three points. Prout then made it interesting down the stretch, with a kill by Dresback and a hitting error on the Skippers making it 23-21. Prout staved off match point at 24-22 but North Kingstown closed out the win on a Cadia Greene kill.
“Games two and three, I thought we kind of let them dictate what was happening,” Bevilacqua said. “To bounce back in game four says a lot about these girls and how hard they worked all year. I took a timeout and said, ‘Listen, we’ve been down all season. If we can force a game five, anything can happen. Nobody has really put pressure on them.’”
In the end, Prout didn’t get that chance but it wasn’t for lack of trying. And for the Crusaders, there was satisfaction in the strong season. Prout went 7-4 and won its quarterfinal playoff game. It was a welcome run for the team’s seniors, who didn’t know what the future held when volleyball was cleared from the fall slate.
The senior class featured Nooney, Barber, Bussey, Mayo, Meghan Adams, Shelby Dellasandro and Autumn Lupoli.
Dresback, a standout freshman, will be back along with Slade, Kacie Doran and several other juniors and sophomores.
“We lose some key pieces, but we’ll have some good players back,” Bevilacqua said. “And we have some good sophomores on the JV team that we hope will progress over the summer.”
