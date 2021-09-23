After a week one bye, the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout football team finally kicked off its season with a 39-6 victory over Scituate on Saturday.
The Spartans were coming off a victory over Hope in week one but EWG/Prout shook off two first quarter turnovers and took control with a 19-point second quarter before cruising to the finish.
Hunter Mumford had 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus two catches for 90 yards and a score. Jared Zalcberg added 112 yards on 10 carries. Tyler Stanton also ran for a touchdown. Quarterback Chris Cardolino went 3-for-3 through the air for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Hawes caught a touchdown pass.
The defense made a goal line stand in the early going, which helped set the tone. Christian Dimery, Lukas Yackley, Todd Schofield and Tyler Coates all recorded sacks. Dimery and Logan Hawes recorded interceptions, while Dimery and Coates recovered fumbles.
Prout's Harris Krupp hit three extra points.
“We played well. We made some mistakes but we were able to overcome the mistakes and the turnovers to come up with the win,” head coach Cliff Fortin said. “I am proud of how my team played in all three phases of the game – offensively, defensively, and special teams. We created turnovers defensively, we got two interceptions, we got two fumble recoveries, we got a few sacks, we deflected passes, we had a great goal-line stand, and we made tackles. You can’t ask much more from your defense. Offensively we threw the ball well, we ran the ball well, and our offensive line did an amazing job blocking. Being about to put up 39 points means you're executing your plays well. Can’t forget our special teams – a big punt block and no kick off returns for a touchdown. We played well”
The Scarlet Knights visit Davies on Friday.
