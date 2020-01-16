The North Kingstown Recreation Department staged the inaugural Al Southwick Memorial Basketball Tournament this past weekend, with youth teams from around the state converging on local gyms. Boys champions were Ponaganset (4th grade), Portsmouth (5th), Smithfield (6th), Smithfield (7th), East Greenwich (8th) and South Kingstown (9/10th). Girls champions were Coventry (4th), Smithfield (5th), Cranston (6th), Cranston (7th) and South Kingstown (8-9th). Pictured, the North Kingstown seventh grade girls team. Standing in front of the mural honoring Al Southwick at North Kingstown High School are 50/50 raffle winner Mark Deandrea, his daughter Mia, program Director Kyle Bodington and coach Steve Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.