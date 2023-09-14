SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Defending the title is never easy, but the South Kingstown boys soccer team is off to a good start.
Two goals in the first 12 minutes were enough to beat Division I opponent Mt. Hope—later adding one more for good measure — as the Rebels won 3-1 at Curtis Corner Middle School, starting their title defense 1-0.
“Our coach always tells us, ‘We need to win the first 10 minutes,’” said Braden Duff, who’s one of three seniors on the roster. “When you get the first goal, it gives you all the momentum and you just want to keep going.”
Duff opened the scoring just two minutes in, as he placed a roller in the perfect spot between the diving Mt. Hope goalie and the left post. The goal was assisted by William Rosenblum.
Mt. Hope found their footing and tied it in the 10th minute with a corner kick leading to a header that floated right over SK sophomore goalie Matt Clark’s outstretched arms. But the game remained tied for only two minutes.
SK sophomore Jacob Brodeur took a pass by junior Corey Templeton from midfield, raced up the left sideline and fired it past the converging goalie.
The goal was the first of Brodeur’s varsity career.
“It’s a really good feeling,” he said in the postgame celebration. “I was just trying to go right at the goal.”
Brodeur entered the season as one of many young players fighting for time, but he seems to have earned a bigger role.
“I’m pleasantly surprised by Jacob,” head coach Alex Armstrong said. “He’s a sophomore who’s acting and playing like a senior. He has the technical ability and speed of an older player. We’re seeing an immediate impact.”
Despite the two early goals allowed by Mt. Hope goalie Evan Garies, he was fantastic, making five saves in 15 minutes of game action, including a stretch of three robberies in 45 seconds. However, after that third robbery, he left due to injury and did not return, forcing freshman goalie Cole Tavares to see his first game action. For the rest of the first half, Mt. Hope cleared the ball away from their defending zone every chance they got, which turned into repeated pressure on the Rebels’ defense. Meanwhile, Clark made a few good saves for SK, including two diving stops on near-disastrous own goals.
After a slew of corner kicks and scoring chances from both sides, SK took a 2-1 lead into halftime.
“This is my second year as the coach, sixth year in the program; the first four years we really struggled to win first halves,” Armstrong said. “Last season we kind of figured it out. The warmup we do is meant to come out hot in the first five minutes. To score twice early kind of shows that we’ve gotten past the first-half blunders.”
Mt. Hope mounted good pressure to start the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.
The Rebels added insurance in the 53rd minute when Templeton punched one in from point blank, set up by freshman Cole McCall. The 3-1 score remained as the whistles sounded to end the game.
It wasn’t all easy though. SK struggled a bit with discipline throughout the match. They drew two yellow cards and a few times had players complain about 50-50 calls that favored Mt. Hope. Although it didn’t affect the outcome, it’s the kind of thing that drives a coach crazy.
“This game shows that we have the technical ability and the skill, but we lack a little bit of maturity,” Armstrong said. “We lost a lot from the seniors last year, but the biggest difference is just how old this team is. My guys are super young. They act like young men, but I just need them to do it all the time instead of choose-moments. We need to focus on being men and controlling the game. If the game isn’t going how we want, we need to settle down and play our way.”
With what they lost in physicality and experience from last year’s senior class, they aim to make up in soccer IQ and awareness.
“The physicality now is more about smartness rather than actual strength,” Armstrong said. “Some of our younger guys use their body really well. It’s not a big strong shoulder-on-shoulder or a big tackle, it’s more of ‘I’m going to get in front of you and if you want the ball, you’ll have to go through me.’”
The players aren’t worried about the talent they lost. Duff thinks the small senior class can lead them through their title defense.
“There was really no drop in talent since last year,” he said. “We have amazing leadership. The junior class has talent. We’re going to be very good.”
