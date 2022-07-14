NORTH KINGSTOWN - In front of a large crowd at Wilson Park, a wild game unfolded in the winners bracket final of the Little League District 3 tournament on Wednesday night.
When the dust settled, the North Kingstown/Wickford 12-year-old all-stars stood one win away from a championship.
With two comebacks from a one-run deficit, key performances on the mound and a clutch defensive play in the final inning, NKW topped Narragansett 5-4 in a thriller to move into the title round.
“They really battled,” NKW manager Frank McGee said. “They could have rolled over, could have quit. They didn’t. It’s a testament to them. They’re a great bunch and I hope we can keep it going.”
Narragansett moves into the losers bracket final, where it will attempt to earn another shot at NKW in the finals. Whatever team comes out of the losers bracket would have to beat NKW twice to claim the crown.
For much of Wednesday’s game, itt was Narragansett that seemed to be headed for the driver’s seat. They touched up NKW ace Evan Rodger - who had pitched a no-hitter in his last start - for two runs. Narragansett starter Aidan Sullivan allowed just one run through four innings.
NKW’s first comeback happened in the fifth inning. RBI singles by Tommy McGee and Jaiden Maxwell turned the 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.
Narragansett came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Colton Fredette and Sullivan singled ahead of a two-run double by Max Downey that made it 4-3.
As the visiting team on the scoreboard, NKW was down to its last three outs in the top of the sixth and needed another rally to stay alive. Narragansett got a diving catch from Declan Bellows for the first out before Will Clarke singled. Downey snagged a hard line drive to first base for the second out, but McGee kept NKW alive with a base hit. Anthony Azzolina followed with a single to center field, and Clarke came around with the tying run, sliding in just ahead of the throw. A wild pitch allowed pinch runner Brody Marshall to score the go-ahead run.
“Clutch all the way,” McGee said. “These kids are just gamers. They come to battle and that’s that.”
NKW still had to navigate some rough waters to finish off the win. Bellows knocked a one-out single through the right side in the bottom of the sixth. Reed Gendron followed with a sinking line drive that bounced in front of Azzolina in right field and rolled all the way to the fence. Pinch-runner Liam Boyd raced to third and sprinted for home, but Azzolina got to the ball quickly and threw a strike to second baseman Rocco Coseglia, who turned and fired a missile to home plate, where Ethan Machado applied the tag. The play kept NKW in front.
“Great recovery,” McGee said. “Good throw in and then a great throw from Rocco to home plate right there. He’s one of those kids who has that ability to put a throw on a dime like that.”
Narragansett still had life as Gendron advanced to third on the throw home, putting the tying run 60 feet away. Leadoff hitter Edward Audet hit the ball hard to left, but Cory Van Wormer made the catch to secure the win for NKW.
The team effort extended to the pitcher’s mound, where the NKW staff made the call to remove Rodger after four innings. Maxwell came on for the fifth, but the hope was to keep him under 20 pitches. Tommy McGee came on when Maxwell hit 20, and then stayed on the mound in the sixth.
“As it gets deeper, it becomes more of a team effort,” McGee said. “You need everybody.”
With NKW waiting in the finals, Narragansett will face Chariho in the losers bracket on Thursday at Sprague Field at 6:30 p.m. Chariho has won two in a row since a loss to North Kingstown last week.
The title game is slated for Saturday. If necessary, game two would be Sunday.
“We’re going to get a worthy opponent in the next round, whoever it is,” McGee said. “We’ll have to come with our best again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.