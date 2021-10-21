The South Kingstown High School football team just keeps finding ways to win.
And the wins are adding up.
The Rebels prevailed 13-7 in a slugfest with Woonsocket on Saturday for their third straight victory. All have been tight games, and the Rebels have shown an uncanny ability to pull through in those situations. Saturday, it was a highlight-reel touchdown on the final play of the first half by Ryan Hazard and a steady defensive effort that got it done.
“We are where we expected to be at this point,” head coach Gerry Zannella said. “This is where I hoped we would be. We’re not playing great but we’re putting together some victories which is great.”
Both teams were coming off unexpected off weeks. South Kingstown’s game with Cranston East was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Thunderbolts. Woonsocket was coming off a 10-day pause. Rust was evident, but South Kingstown had a little less trouble. A botched punt by the Novans set up a touchdown run by Amani Boamah in the first quarter.
The biggest play of the game came with just 2.7 seconds remaining before halftime. In the kind of play that has become familiar when Hazard gets the ball in space, the bruising fullback took a simple swing pass from quarterback Rian O’Rourke and rumbled 45 yards for what proved to be the deciding score.
“We saw soft coverage and felt if we could get the ball to Ryan … he’s a juggernaut,” Zannella said. “No one is going to take him down. He’s big and athletic.”
Woonsocket made it 13-7 when Brett Roy blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter.
It remained a six-point game when backup quarterback Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan dropped back not once but twice in the fourth quarter and threw interceptions on back-to-back plays.
Despite the two picks, Woonsocket remained alive after South Kingstown posted a pair of three-and-outs. With less than five minutes remaining, Robinson-O’Hagan took a sack, then threw two straight incomplete passes. That was followed by a high punt that traveled a grand total of one yard.
With the ball at the Woonsocket 26, South Kingstown ran out the remaining time behind Hazard. The game was over after the Novans were flagged for defensive offsides and Hazard churning out six yards on fourth-and-short. That proved to be the final snap with the ball resting at the two-yard line.
“Hats off to our guys to make the plays when we needed to,” Zannella said. “Hazard makes a play on a screen and defensively, we were able to keep them out of the end zone and know where their people were and keep them in front of us. The turnovers late were helpful. We were able to put forth a few first downs in the end to ice it. We’re continually searching for execution on offense and we need to get it. It can be frustrating, but we’re very happy with the win.”
The Rebels are now 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league play. They have a good chance of qualifying for the state championship bracket as one of the top two teams in Division I-B.
Fresh off a narrow victory over Central, Bishop Hendricken will visit South Kingstown on Saturday for the Rebels’ Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.
