Eric D’Aguanno is a rare breed.
The Saunderstown native and senior on the Brandeis University men’s basketball team, breaks the idea of what a star basketball player is.
D’Aguanno turned down an offer at starting minutes to maintain his role off the bench heading into his final college season. In this his last year, he took over the spot as the program’s all-time leading three-point scorer and, on Sunday afternoon, reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
“I asked him at the end of last year, ‘Eric, do you want to start next year?’ and he said ‘No coach, I want to continue my role,’” Brandeis coach Jean Bain said after the Judges’ loss to Washington University on Friday. “I appreciate that because nowadays you don’t see that a lot because he’s a guy that’s more than capable of playing 30 minutes a game, but he understands that he has to sacrifice for his teammates in order to win games.”
D’Aguanno’s character earned him the title of captain this season, a position voted on by the players, and he hasn’t taken the honor lightly.
“My teammates respect me a lot, and that’s what the captain title says,” D’Aguanno said. “I appreciate that. We have a hard-working group of guys, and to be named a captain of these guys is a great honor.”
D’Aguanno has been an anchor for the Judges since Bain took over last season amid turmoil. The previous coach, Brian Meehan, was fired after numerous complaints of alleged harassment, discriminatory treatment, and unprofessional behavior.
After being on teams that won a combined 15 games his first two years, D’Aguanno and the Judges won 18 last season and so far have 16 this year with the regular season finale on Saturday against rival New York University.
The eight conference wins in the University Athletic Association is the most that Brandeis has had since the 2012-2013 season.
Throughout all of this, D’Aguanno has been Brandeis’ sharpshooter. He broke the school record for 3-pointers earlier this month against Case Western Reserve.
“It’s a testament to the work,” D’Aguanno said. “The hundreds of hours in the gym and grinding it out. Having a number is nice. I wish more wins came out of it, but it’s a great thing to sit back and say I did put in the work and I deserve this.”
D’Aguanno spoke fondly about his time playing pickup games in Narragansett and his prep career at St. Andrew’s. Both have helped mold him as a player and a man.
“I can remember the days back on Boon Street down by Narragansett Beach playing for hours a day with a bunch of my friends,” D’Aguanno said. “Going from there to Narragansett High and then finishing out at St. Andrew’s was surreal. Playing for such a great coach in Mike Hart has been a great experience. It’s only been getting better since coming here.”
Now there is one more game left for certain this weekend and then hopefully an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament. The Judges were nationally-ranked earlier in the season.
For Bain, it means his time coaching D’Aguanno is coming to an end, and it will mean saying goodbye to someone who, from day one, he said he knew would be special.
“The first day in the interview process I had a chance to talk to Eric, and I knew right there [that] he’s a first-class kid,” Bain said. “He’s so involved in the community, so involved on and off the court. I knew he was a leader right off the bat. I’m going to miss him. He’s been a pleasure to coach.”
