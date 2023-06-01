It became clear by the end of the regular season that any of the top four teams in Division II boys lacrosse could beat each other.
Thanks to Prout, that actually applied to the top six in the opening round.
The sixth-seeded Crusaders sprung an upset over No. 3 Cumberland on Friday in the quarterfinals, winning 6-4 for a spot in the semifinals. The run ended there for Prout with a 17-5 loss to Pilgrim on Wednesday.
A year ago, Cumberland eliminated Prout in the semifinals. This year, the Crusaders lost both of their regular-season matchups with the Clippers, part of an uneven campaign that ended with them sitting at 6-8.
But they saved their best for the playoffs. Liam McIntosh led the Crusader attack with a pair of goals. The defense clamped down all night, and goalie Teddy LeBlanc played well.
Prout owned a regular-season victory over Pilgrim, its semifinal opponent, but couldn't make it two. The Patriots won their final six games and have now rolled right into the D-II finals.
SK wins opener, falls in semis
South Kingstown edged Chariho in the quarterfinals to earn a shot at a Middletown team that it beat just two weeks ago. This time, the Islanders prevailed, ending the Rebels’ season with a 13-8 victory on Tuesday night.
It was a dramatic win that got the Rebels to the semis as they prevailed 11-10.
Middletown will face either Pilgrim or Prout in the title match.
Skippers ousted in quarters
North Kingstown finished in fourth place in the regular season standings but missed out on being in the final four of the D-I playoffs. Bishop Hendricken beat the Skippers 8-4 on Thursday night.
The loss wrapped up a tough final stretch for the Skippers, who lost their last two regular-season games and couldn’t right the ship for the playoffs.
“I thought we battled but they were a lot cleaner than we were,” head coach Sean Murray said. “They made more plays than we did.”
It was a successful year for North, who had failed to make the playoffs last season.
“To be able to have the opportunity to be in the playoffs was great,” Murray said. “We have a lot of guys coming back next year, so that bodes well. I think this year was a big step up for the program overall.”
Mariners fall in semis
Narragansett moved into the D-III semis after a 10-8 win over PCD/St. Raphael last Wednesday night. Dante Iannelli poured in seven goals for the Mariners, who built a lead and held on down the stretch.
The Mariners matched up with top-seeded Westerly on Wednesday and fell 12-5.
The team was bidding for a second straight championship game appearance after a runner-up finish last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.