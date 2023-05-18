NARRAGANSETT — The Narragansett High School boys lacrosse team grabbed a much-needed win on Thursday, one that doubled as a reset for the stretch run.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 16-2 victory over Ponaganset at Jim Zepp Field. They hope the winning feelings from the victory will help them be in a good head space for their final regular-season games and beyond.
“Definitely a tune-up game after dropping four in a row,” senior Jakcon Fogarty said. “We’re battling injuries right now, but that’s no excuse. We had high hopes coming into the season so we’ve got to find some momentum going into the playoffs and see if we can make a run.”
Narragansett was sitting at 5-2 just a few weeks ago, with five straight wins to their name. Westerly, Toll Gate and Smithfield – the teams ahead of them in the standings – sent the Mariners sliding. Burrillville also got them.
The Mariners have managed to stay among the top four of the Division III standings despite the skid and they aren’t wavering in their belief that they can compete with the league’s best.
“I think we’re right up there with all those teams,” senior David Beauchemin said.
Getting back into the win column should help in that quest. Ponaganset has struggled to a winless record this year, and the Mariners took full advantage of the opportunity to break through. They controlled the game from start to finish, and did some good things, regardless of the competition level.
“We handled the ball,” Fogarty said. “We’ve been struggling with turnovers. Last game, we couldn’t play offense at all because it was just turnover after turnover. Today, we cleared it, got into our sets and made plays.”
The defensive effort was strong, as well. Chances were few and far between for the Chieftains.
“Defensively, we had a lot more pressure,” Beauchemin said. “We really tried to be on their hands, not letting them get anything.”
Dante Iannelli lit up the scoreboard with eight goals. Fogarty had four goals and three assists. Nevin Hand tallied two goals, while Pieter Mushen and Jack Abrams had one goal each. Lucas Masson finished with three assists.
The win put the Mariners at 6-6 on the year.
The regular season concludes Friday with a matchup against the St. Raphael/PCD co-op team.
“We’re hoping to go into the playoffs with a lot of momentum,” Beauchemin said.
