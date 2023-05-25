The beat goes on for the North Kingstown High School baseball team. Heading into a season finale showdown with Bishop Hendricken on Thursday, the Skippers are riding a 12-game winning streak. The latest victories came from a series sweep of Toll Gate, where the Skippers won 7-3 on Friday and 12-9 on Monday. They have not lost since April 19. North is now 14-3, good for the second-best record in the state behind Hendricken. The Hawks will visit Lischio Field on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

