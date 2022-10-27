NORTH KINGSTOWN — A division title was a nice way to celebrate senior night for the North Kingstown High School boys soccer team.
An 8-3 victory over Classical on Thursday night at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex locked up the regular season Division I crown. The win put the Skippers at 12-0 on the season. No one can catch them in the D-I race.
“We have goals at the start of the season,” head coach Paul Fanning said. “We don’t talk about it much as the season goes on – it’s just week to week and game to game. But the last couple of days, we’ve been talking about what we could accomplish by winning this. We had it in our sights that we could clinch the number one seed and the division title – and on senior night. It’s really nice that these seniors were able to do that.”
The Skippers ended up in a bit of a back-and-forth in the early going. They took a 2-0 lead before Classical scored two of the next three goals. It was a 3-2 game at that point, before North closed out the high-scoring first half with another goal. After Classical made it 4-3 early in the second half, the Skippers surged to the finish with four unanswered goals over the final 36 minutes.
Dan Goba and Connor Froberg had two goals each, and Froberg added three assists. Senior Jack Colby and sophomore Johnluca Frenzilli had the other first-half goals. Senior Noah Santos started the big finish in the second half with a goal in the 44th minute, before Goba and Froberg scored the next two. Senior Matewos Ashenafi delivered the final tally in the 62nd minute.
“The whole season, we’ve been taking it one game at a time,” Froberg said. “We have our goals for that game. I think we’ve done a really good job of that – just focusing on the team ahead of us. Today, we were focused on winning this game and winning the division.”
The senior night festivites recognized captains Froberg, Goba and Chase Zorner, as well as Colby, Santos, Ashenafi, Braden Brochu, Sean O’Gorman, Henry Coghlin and Carson Smith.
The senior class helped power last year’s state runner-up finish and will attempt to lead another playoff run this year.
“This class for me has really changed us as far as bringing the competition level up,” Fanning said. “Everyone knows that they have to work hard and compete. That’s been really nice. And it attracts players who want to do that. They’ve built a real actual culture about what it takes to win.”
