It’s not exactly the same team and it’s not the same division, but bringing back the top two point-getters in the state last year is a pretty good starting line for the reigning Division III champion South Kingstown High School hockey team.
“We graduated about 50 points, but fortunately we’ve got about 100 still there,” head coach Rick Angeli said. “We have some depth. We didn’t graduate any defensemen. Certainly that first unit is solid.”
Cody Granville and Eison Nee are the high scoring building blocks. They combined for 79 points last year, with Granville leading the state in goals and Nee topping the RIIL in assists. Their success plus the contributions of a strong senior class powered the Rebels to the Division III title.
It’s a new landscape this year, with the RIIL moving to just two divisions in boys hockey. D-II and D-III were essentially combined. The Rebels don’t know exactly how they’ll stack up, but they know there’s potential. With the scoring punch and perhaps some better depth, South will attempt to contend again.
“There’s a different feel around here this year, compared to last year at this time,” Angeli said. “We were a little unsure of what we had last year. We have so many guys and I like the fact that they know what to expect. They’re responding well to the things we’re trying to do.”
Granville and Nee are joined on the top line by junior Sean Dwyer. Last year, the top group shouldered a heavy load, with inexperience dotting the rest of the roster. The Rebels will still count on big production from the first line, but there’s potential to be more balanced. Mike Peters, Declan Friedt and Nevin Dinonsie picked up some experience last year. A number of other players will also be in the mix.
The defensive unit is also benefiting from a year of experience after entering last season with some unknowns. Senior Robbie Dwyer and junior Shea Sullivan are joined by juniors Brad Wallin and Ethan Hood, and sophomore Garrett Kirwin. The Rebels also entered into a co-op arrangement with Westerly High School and added one player as a result: sophomore defenseman Nikko Nastasi.
Sophomore Lucas Gordon started in goal on opening night.
“We’ve got some of the best defensemen in the league, I think,” Angeli said. “They’ve really embraced doing the things they need to do to learn the position and play it well.”
The Rebels opened the season with a 4-2 victory over Coventry on Saturday. They trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but battled back and won it thanks to three third-period goals. It was the kind of victory that championship teams can deliver.
“We learned a lot last year,” Angeli said. “Our experience taught us a lot. What we talked about tonight was in games like this, we’ve learned how to win. You learn how to do the little things that it takes to win those games. We’ve got guys who were part of the group last year who understand it and know what’s expected.”
Coventry was in D-III with the Rebels last year. The other holdovers are Nariho, last year’s runner-up, Mt. Hope, West Warwick/EWG and Ponaganset. The new competition includes Portsmouth, Lincoln, Providence Country Day/St. Raphael/Wheeler, Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton, North Smithfield and Cranston West. It’s a 12-team division.
“We’ll see what happens,” Angeli said. “I like where we are this year. I think we’re ahead of where we were. I think we’ll be challenged in the new division, but we’re going to compete every game, no doubt. We’re going to be right in the mix every game.”
Nariho ready for more
Even with a new challenge ahead, the Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team doesn’t plan to lose any of the gains made last year.
The Gulls are coming off by far their best season since the formation of the co-op. They went 11-5-2 and made their first appearance in a championship round. They finished as the Division III runner-up to South Kingstown after a thrilling three-game series.
The success represented a huge leap; the previous high-water mark for the team was three wins. With a good group back in the fold and steady numbers, the goal is to keep rolling.
“The word is out that we’re a successful program,” head coach Ryan Meade said. “Kids want to be a part of it. It was a very different conversation four or five years ago. We’ve come a long way. We’re definitely trending up.”
Along with most of their counterparts in D-III last year, the Gulls are in the larger D-II circuit this year as the RIIL moves to two leagues in boys hockey. That would have been a scary proposition a few years ago for the Gulls, but there’s no doubt they’ll be competitive now. They lost the senior class that led the program’s rise, but a good nucleus is still in place.
“We’ve got some really good returning players and a lot of new guys,” Meade said. “It’s a really good group and they’re working hard.”
Last year’s team got loads of production from its top two lines, one a senior-laden group of physically imposing players, the other a trio of speedsters. It’s the speed that takes center stage now. Seniors Sean Lyons and Jacob Correira and sophomore Mason Kosoriek are primed for big years. Correira was the team’s top goal scorer last season, while Lyons led the team in assists.
“They’re going to continue to get better and better each game, the more they play together,” Meade said. “We’re excited about that.”
Lyons is serving as the captain, with Correira and J.D Abbott as assistant captains.
Youth is served on the second line, with a trio of freshmen – Ethan Travis, Preston Abbott and Brady Grislis – currently lining up together. J.D. Abbott, junior Evan Harley and sophomore Connor Gilmore are on the third line. Michael Gatti, Noah Blanchard and Jake Pietrzak add depth on the fourth line, and there are even a few more players pushing for time.
Seniors Ryan Cormier and Jack Abrams, junior Jack Loring and sophomore Michael Gazerro are leading the defense. Sophomore Patrick Sabatino and freshman Patch Collins are also in the mix.
Junior Mason Campbell is back after starting in net last season, and he’s being pushed by junior Ryan Moricas, junior Kaiden Wild and freshman Morgan Campbell.
“We just want to see improvement every game and even within a game,” Meade said. “If we do that, I think we’ll be in a good position to be in the mix again.”
Nariho got a rude welcome to the new division in their season opener, as D-II holdover Portsmouth handed them a 6-1 defeat. They bounced back easily against an overmatched Mt. Hope team on Saturday, winning 17-2.
“There are a lot of opponents we haven’t seen yet,” Meade said. “At the end of the day, we just want to stick to our identity and what we want to accomplish. We want to put ourselves in position to win. I think we have the guys that are going to buy in. They’re going to be ready.”
Skippers headed to top division
North Kingstown’s reward for its major success the last two years?
A move to the state’s top division.
After a runner-up finish in Division II in 2021 and a run to the D-II championship last season, the Skippers are moving up to D-I in RIIL realignment. It will be their first time in the top league since 2012.
“There’s a scene in the Emperor’s New Groove, where they’re about to go off a cliff, and one guy looks at the other guy and says, ‘Bring it on,’” head coach Cody Sellers said. “That’s kind of how I would describe this. They’ve taken it in stride. They’re not timid. They’ve been working hard every single day. They know that it’s going to be a tough year and that it’s going to be a battle every single game. They’re putting in the effort on the ice and they’re working together outside of the program. They’re putting in more effort than they did last year because they know it’s a high bar to perform in Division I and continue growing our program.”
Most North Kingstown High School programs compete in D-I, with the Skippers always mentioned as one of the top public schools in the state. Hockey at the school has only been around for 20 years, with most of that time spent in D-II or D-III. The top level of high school hockey in Rhode Island has long been dominated by private school powerhouses, and the league has often set up a small D-I group over the years. That trend has changed in recent years. With North Kingstown’s addition, it’s now a 12-team division.
The Skippers struggled in their only other D-I stint, winning a total of two games in two seasons, but the larger league and the team’s rise the past few years should help the cause this time around.
“Ultimately, we’re going to have a couple of open-ended goals, like ‘Get better every day,’” Sellers said. “That’s what we did last year. We’re going to keep that mantra.”
The Skippers suffered some heavy graduation losses from the championship team, but they have a nucleus to build around as they take on the new challenge. Senior Will Brew played on the first line last year and is serving as a captain, along with returning defenseman Tim Coleman. Senior Tom Paolo is the assistant captain. The senior class also includes Damian Maltezo, Glen Whitehead Jr., and Aiden Cabral.
Among the other players with experience are juniors Jake Rodger and Jake Horsman. Several other juniors and the members of a large sophomore class will be tasked with contributing.
Sophomores Ben Davis and Christian Matthis are taking over in net for Braeden Perry, who was one of the top goaltenders in the division last year.
“They learned a lot from Braeden,” Sellers said. “The first week of tryouts, we saw a lot of things that reminded us of Braeden. They’re going to be working with each other to man the pipes between the varsity and JV.”
The Skippers were greeted in the new division by Prout, which handed them a 9-0 loss in an Injury Fund preseason game. Opening league play last weekend, North dropped a 6-0 game to Barrington that was tight until the third period.
“We’re working on our team goals because the jump from Division II to Division I is a tough one,” Sellers said. “It’s a big jump in speed and physicality. We had an Injury Fund game where we got a quick taste against Prout. Our first league game vs. Barrington, it was a 6-0 loss but it was 3-0 after two periods.”
Experience has Crusaders inching forward
The Prout hockey team’s youth movement probably still isn’t ready to pay out full dividends, but this may be the year when the hints of progress start to take hold.
The Crusaders are coming off back-to-back two-win seasons, but there’s been an influx of talent along the way. A huge crop of freshmen made an impact last year and is back in the fold as a 10-man sophomore class. Eleven more freshmen have joined the program this year. With all those underclassmen and just three seniors, the roster is still young, but it’s a group with potential.
“A little bit more mature,” head coach John Gaffney said. “We’re still figuring out where guys fit chemistry wise. I think we’ll get better over time because we’re still young.”
Last year’s squad had its moments – including the program’s first-ever win over perennial powerhouse Mount St. Charles – but couldn’t string together victories and missed out on the playoffs.
Division I is now up to 12 teams, and Prout feels like it should be able to compete.
“Six teams on each side,” Gaffney said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Senior Nick Gamba and junior Derek Gesmondi are serving as captains. The other veterans are seniors Mark Roberts and Jake Cox. Mark Belcher, Luca Mallari and Tyler Simo anchor the junior class, along with returning goalie Owen Glass.
In Friday’s season-opening loss to Smithfield, Prout’s top three lines featured five sophomores. The group includes Aidan Forcier, who had a big debut last season, Liam McIntosh, Caleb Burnett, Mason Keramidas and Max Costello.
“They’re a little bigger and they kind of know how we do things,” Gaffney said. “They know how the league works and what speed it’s at.”
Freshmen Riley Smith and John Gaffney are also seeing early action.
Prout rolled over North Kingstown 9-0 in a preseason Injury Fund game. Though it doesn’t count in the standings, it was a nice start, but the Crusaders wished they’d been able to match it in their real opener. A bad second period was costly Friday night as Smithfield pulled away for a 4-0 win.
“We were on. And that’s what we asked the guys – what was different tonight?” Gaffney said after Friday’s loss. “We would have liked to come out on the plus side here, but we like what we see. We’ve got a good group of guys. They listen and they work hard.”
The objective is to turn that into success.
“As we get more reps in, it’s our goal to be playing well at the end of the season,” Gaffney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.