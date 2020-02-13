The weekend began with a very long night at Boss Arena, and it didn’t get a lot better from there for the North Kingstown and South Kingstown hockey teams.
The Skippers were taking on Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill on Friday night when, during the intermission, the zamboni clipped the base of the boards by one of the doors, which left a large piece dangling. It took nearly an hour for arena staff to break the piece off.
When the game finally resumed, the Skippers and RMR ended up in overtime, and RMR won in the extra session. Up next on the ice, in a game that was originally scheduled for 8:30, South Kingstown and PCD/St. Raphael/Wheeler also played an overtime game that ended in a tie, with the final buzzer sounding around 11:30 p.m.
Both teams returned to action Saturday, and the Skippers took another overtime loss to Coventry, while South Kingstown lost 4-1 to North Smithfield.
North Kingstown is now 4-9 in league play, though the overtime losses were worth two extra points in the standings. With three games left in the regular season, the Skippers are currently just outside of the playoff field but could work their way in with a good finish.
South Kingstown is now 9-2-1. It bounced back from its first loss of the season with a win over Coventry but is still trying to find its way back to the high points of its perfect start. The tie against PSW showcased the good and the bad, as the Rebels fell behind 4-1, scored six goals in a seven-minute span, then gave up two late ones that sent the game to the extra session.
“We’re kind of in a midseason slump,” head coach Toby Gibbons said. “You’ve got to break through and start playing better.”
North Smithfield made it an even tougher weekend with the win on Saturday.
South Kingstown will try to get back in the win column Friday when it hosts Cranston West. North Kingstown takes on PSW on Saturday.
Crusaders stop slide
The Prout/Scituate co-op team ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over Burrillville on Tuesday. Mark Roberts scored two goals, while Drew Brouillette and Colin Bois tallied one each.
The Crusaders are 3-7 as they get set to host Moses Brown on Friday.
Skippers honor Southwick with fundraiser
The North Kingstown girls basketball team held a fundraiser during their game against Moses Brown last week in honor of longtime town recreation director Al Southwick, who died last year. More than $500 was raised for the American Cancer Society.
Track states
The winter sports postseason begins in earnest on Saturday with the indoor track state meet. Teams will converge on the Providence Career & Technical Academy for an 11 a.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.