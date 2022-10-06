SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With a pair of wins in its final dual meet of the season, the South Kingstown girls cross country team reclaimed the Southern Division championship for the first time since 2019.
The Rebels edged North Kingstown 26-31 in a tight battle, and topped West Warwick 15-50 in cold and rainy conditions on Tuesday at Curtis Corner Middle School. The wins secured a final record of 8-0, enough for the Rebels to finish ahead of Westerly, Prout, North Kingstown and Narragansett in the standings.
“I was really proud of the girls today,” South Kingstown coach Sherry Hathaway said. “They showed a lot of determination. I could just see the fight in their eyes today. I’m really happy for them.”
North Kingstown had won the last two Southern Division crowns. In a rebuild this season after last year’s state title, the Skippers have improved steadily and made Tuesday’s race very interesting. In the end, the Rebels flashed a little more depth to clinch the title.
“NK ran very well today,” Hathaway said. “We had to come out and have a good race.”
Emma Soffientino led the Rebels with a second-place finish in 20 minutes, 3 seconds, and Sofia Caito was right behind her in third. Laurel Filiberto took sixh, Matilda Soffientino grabbed seventh and Isabelle Lawless finished eighth, as the Rebels got their top five in before North.
North Kingstown freshman Rachel Mara took first place in a time of 19:56, as she continued a terrific debut season. Abby Nicolopoulos took fourth and Hailee Pomeranz finished fifth. Ashley Young took ninth and Devi Kolbe rounded out the scoring in 14th.
Four of North Kingstown’s five scorers are freshmen.
The Skippers weren’t the first opponent to give South Kingstown a test. The Rebels also got all they could handle from Westerly last week.
“There’s a lot of parity in the division this year,” Hathaway said. “A lot of teams are running well.”
North Kingstown won the boys race Tuesday, staying on track for a division title with one meet remaining. The Skippers are a perfect 6-0. Tuesday’s meet would have been the season finale for the Skippers, but a postponement of their opener in September leaves one more meet on the docket. It’s slated for Oct. 17.
“We’re happy with the progress of the team this year,” North Kingstown head coach Paul Tetreault said. “We lost quite a bit to graduation last year. We’ve got guys who worked really hard during the summer and it’s starting to show now. We’re starting to pack up much better. And we’ve got a really good freshman squad this year. So we’ve got everybody kind of pushing each other.”
North’s Jackson Borge kept up his dominant season with a first-place finish in 16:35.
“Jackson is running very well,” Tetreault said. “He has put in the most work and he’s aggressive when he runs. He likes the challenge of running against other good runners.”
Two West Warwick runners crossed the line next, but North’s depth was too much. James Masterson finished fourth and Cam Ryan took fifth. Ben Monaco in eighth and Brady Carter in ninth finished up the scoring.
South Kingstown was led by Thomas Richardson in sixth place and Eliot Roman in seventh. Nico Ursillo, Finn McCann and T.J. Blechman closed out the scoring for the Rebels.
