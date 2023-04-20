With several stalwarts sitting out the Saturday’s Blue-White game, newcomers flashed for the Rams in their culmination of spring practice.
Iowa State transfer Deon Silas led the offense with 55 rushing yards, while West Chester transfer Ja’Den McKenzie totaled 43 yards and a touchdown.
Kennique Bonner-Steward started at quarterback with Kasim Hill sitting out and went 13-for-23 for 202 yards through the air.
Returning wide receiver Kahtero Summers totaled 101 yards receiving.
The offensive unit won the scrimmage.
Linebackers Mekhi Bethel and Cole Brockwell and cornerback Fredrick Mallay each had a team-high 5.5 tackles for the defense.
