A special soccer season last fall remains the gift that keeps on giving for South Kingstown’s Faith Hutchins.
Already an All-American, Hutchins was named Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer on Wednesday. The award is announced annually in June, due to the fact that some states play soccer in the spring.
The award is another top honor for Hutchins in a decorated three-sport career at South Kingstown. She’s been all-state and all-division in each of her sports and was a United Soccer Coaches All-American, one of just three goalies nationwide named to the team. Hutchins was also part of championships in each of her sports, winning the Division II crown in softball last year, the state title in soccer this past fall and the D-I championship in basketball a few months ago.
On the pitch, the 5-foot-10 goalkeeper was a four-year presence in the back of the Rebels’ defense, a unit that could always be counted on to be one of the state’s best. Hutchins allowed just 11 goals this season and posted 11 shutouts, including consecutive clean sheets when it counted most, in the state semifinals and state title game. The MVP of the state championship match, Hutchins is a three-time First Team All-State selection at the goalie spot. She concluded her prep soccer career with 35 shutouts.
“Faith had another amazing season for South Kingstown,” North Kingstown coach Mark D’Arezzo said in the Gatorade release announcing the honor. “She has a tremendous presence in goal and has great hands and quick feet. If there was a big save to make, she could easily be counted on to make that save.”
The award also highlights community service and academics. Hutchins has volunteered locally as part of community-beautification projects and has donated her time to South Kingstown’s basketball development league. She has maintained a weighted 4.31 GPA in the classroom. In the coming year, she will attend the Taft School in Connecticut for postgraduate study and aims to continue playing all three of her sports.
Hutchins follows La Salle’s Olivia Freitas (2017-18 and 2018-19) and Portsmouth’s Marykate McGuire (2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17) as recent winners.
Hutchins is the third South Kingstown High School player to win the award, joining Rebecca Fish in 2004-05 and Nicole DiNapoli in 2001-02.
