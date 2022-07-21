South Kingstown’s 11/12-year-old softball squad finished as the state runner-up last week after two losses to Tiverton in the state tournament. It’s the second state runner-up finish for the group, which did the same last year in the 10-year-old bracket.
Tiverton was a step ahead of the District 3 champions in the best-of-three state series, winning 24-1 in the opener last Monday and capturing the title with a 13-1 win last Wednesday.
Tiverton will represent Rhode Island in the regional tournament.
Many of South Kingstown’s players will be back in the 12-year-old circuit next year.
SK Juniors fall in title round
Chariho was the only team to beat South Kingstown in the junior division district tournament, and those wins were the difference. Chariho claimed the district championship with an 11-6 victory last Wednesday at Dow Field in Richmond.
Chariho had beaten South Kingstown 6-1 in the first round of the tournament. South came back with victories over East Greenwich and Coventry to earn a rematch, but couldn’t flip the script. Chariho jumped to a 6-0 lead in Wednesday’s game before South got on the board. The lead grew further, until South made a late push. Chariho held on for the win.
