NARRAGANSETT — Wrestling in South County is back in full force after some tough years, and Friday night’s match felt like the main event.
Narragansett hosted a tri-meet with South Kingstown and Central that doubled as a reunion. Central is coached by former Mariner Mario Forte. A host of former wrestlers and coaches filled the stands. Even the referee was a Narragansett grad.
The meet also kicked off a full weekend of action. A middle-school meet was held Saturday and a South County youth tournament hit the mats on Sunday.
It’s all a welcome sight for the area’s wrestling community, given the struggles of the past few years in the local high schools. Narragansett’s program ran seriously low on numbers for several seasons but has surged back. South Kingstown hit similar difficulties in the seasons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but has also replenished its ranks.
“As an alum and someone who wrestled here, it’s amazing to see,” Narragansett head coach Michael Gallagher said.
The Rebels and Mariners helped keep each other alive in their down years, often practicing together. They still work out together regularly. North Kingstown – which has not suffered a dip – did the same for Narragansett a few years back, when the Mariners had state title contender John Myers and little else on their roster.
“We did that out of necessity,” South Kingstown coach James Barbera said. “One year, we had three and they had seven. It would have been impossible to practice on our own. So we got together and it’s been that way ever since.’
It’s no surprise – the sport features some of the most intense head-to-head competition of any, but after the whistle, everyone wants everyone else to succeed.
That’s what made Friday’s scene so gratifying. The stands were full and the bouts were competitive.
“It’s awesome when you get a lot of support from your alumni and from the community,” Gallagher said. “Not just as coaches, but for the kids to see the support. It’s not just parents watching their kids wrestle. It’s people from the community who care and want to support them. To have that is beyond words. It’s incredible.
Forte’s Central team crashed the South County party with wins over both the Mariners and Rebels. The Knights are a top contender in Division II, and made their coach’s homecoming a success. He was happy to see his alma mater back to full strength.
“It’s fun to be back down here,” Forte said. “It’s great to see what they’re doing. The sky’s the limit for these guys. They’ll be knocking on the door for some championships.”
South Kingstown edged Narragansett 42-39 in the last match of the evening. Sean Cantino, Riley Blake and Ben White scored three straight pins as the Rebels took control early on. Eli Sweet got Narragansett on the board with a win over Nico Ursillo at 138. South’s Jack Cindrich pinned Guy Stanton at 145.
Narragansett won the next four matches – two by forfeit and two on pins by Connor Winfield and Jack Giannetto.
The Mariners led 39-24 going into the final three matches of the night, but the Rebels delivered pins in all of them to steal the victory. Donovan Machado scored a pin at 195, Logan Reiner logged a first-period pin at 220 and Greg Hopkins locked up the victory for the Rebels with a pin at 285.
The Rebels have several state title hopefuls and can see the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of rebuilding their numbers. They also have two championship contenders in Reiner and White.
“COVID really beat us up, like a lot of other teams,” Barbera said. “Not having middle school sports and some teams were just affected more than others. We’ve got 14 freshmen, which is great. They’re taking their lumps, but that’s OK. We’ve got a big middle school team with about 30 kids. We’re about two years away, I think, from really blossoming.”
Narragansett is in the midst of a terrific season in Division III. The Mariners are unbeaten in league meets thus far and are looking to contend for the division title. They also have a handful of wrestlers who could make noise at the state tournament.
“It starts from the top with our seniors,” Gallagher said. “We have a hard-working group. And the young guys are starting to pick up on a lot of what the older guys are doing – the work ethic and the effort. The success they’re having translates to the younger kids. They see that and want it, too. Hopefully, it just continues to grow.”
A few years ago, it would have been hard to envision a path back. Gallagher credited longtime coach Mike Millen – who runs the middle-school program and helps out the high school team – with keeping wrestling alive.
“The real key to the success is that guy right there,” Gallagher said, pointing to Millen. “As much as he wants to be humble and not take the credit, he’s the guy. He kept the program alive in those years and kept the middle school program growing. And you have to give it up to the kids, too – the kids who want to be here, the kids who try and work hard.”
Narragansett is looking for continued success in dual meets. Top wrestlers like Connor Winfield, Collin Morgan, Raymond McConnell and Cash Teklinsky will be looking to contend in the postseason.
“We definitely have a handful of kids who could damage going into a state tournament,” Gallagher said. “As a team, our goal is to win the division. Mt. Pleasant looks tough. There are some tough teams. But as long as we stay down to earth and level-headed, I think we’re going to be just fine. It really boils down to how everyone wants to work. As far as states and sectionals, we’re a solid tournament team. If we can perform to the level we know we can, I think we’ll do very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.