Several new coaches will be leading South County teams this spring.
The baseball world got a shake-up when longtime South Kingstown coach Jim Sauro retired. Keith Vellone is moving over from Narragansett to lead the Rebels. His former team will be headed by former East Greenwich pitcher and assistant coach Brad Van Fechtmann.
North Kingstown has new coaches in softball and boys lacrosse. Bill Aquilante is taking over the softball program from Lu Frias, who spent one season at the helm. Aquilante is a former coach at Pilgrim and Exeter-West Greenwich.
The boys lacrosse team won the Division II title in 2021 and will welcome in Sean Murray as head coach. Murray played and coached at Bishop Hendricken and is the director of Roots Lacrosse, a youth program.
Prout will also have a new boys lacrosse coach. Former Narragansett High School wrestler and lacrosse player Michael Millen, Jr., is taking over the Crusader program.
Hoop honors
Four South Kingstown girls basketball players earned accolades from the coaches association.
Sophie Mahar was named second-team all-state, first-team all-Division I-B and second team all-Division I
Mackenzie Mahar was honorable mention Division I and second team all-Division I-B.
Abigail McDonald was picked for second team All Division I-B and Sara Hancock was named to the third team.
All-star game
The inaugural Rhode Island vs. Connecticut boys basketball all-star game will be held Saturday at Wilber Cross High School in New Haven, Connecticut. The event is named for longtime Connecticut coach Robert Saulsbury and proceeds will benefit the Robert Saulsbury Scholarship Fund.
The Rhode Island roster includes one South County standout in Narragansett’s Peanut Chaloux.
The rest of the roster features La Salle’s Raphael Awa, Coventry’s William Begones, Mt. Pleasant’s Matt Buchanan, Classical’s Marquis Buchanan, Cranston East’s Connor Chambers, Classical’s Alexis DelGiudice, Mt. Pleasant’s Jayden DeSimone, St. Patrick’s Ricky Fonseca, Smithfield’s Riley Gran, Portsmouth’s Benny Hurd, La Salle’s Dimetri Iafrate, Hendricken’s David Lynch, Times 2 Academy’s Jason Peters and Smithfield’s Mike Tartaglia.
Softball showdowns
The early-season softball slate includes a pair of South County matchups.
North Kingstown will face South Kingstown on Friday in the season opener for both teams, with the Rebels now playing in Division I.
On Monday, Prout will host Narragansett at 4:30 p.m., which is also the season opener for those teams.
