SOUTH KINGSTOWN — For a South Kingstown girls lacrosse team with high expectations, a season-opening loss was disappointing.
But it was also motivating.
The Rebels rebounded in a big way in game two, rolling past rival Prout 12-4 on Thursday at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“Great win. Really strong performance,” head coach Kristin Castner said. “Amazing turnaround from our first game. It was night and day. Regardless of the win, their stamina was stronger, their effort was more intense. You could tell they wanted to make up for that first game because that didn’t reflect us as a team.”
Two solid seasons in D-I have given this Rebel group a good foundation, and they’re hoping to be even more than solid this year. That’s why a 19-9 loss to East Greenwich in the opener was so jarring.
“We had two weeks of practice before that game and it felt like we had put in a lot of work just to have a tough loss,” senior Zoe Lockwood said. “After that game, we had a quick change in our mindset. We had to go into it a little more determined and a little stronger.”
The bounce back was more in line with what South is expecting this season. The Rebels had the upper hand from the get-go, building a 7-2 lead in the first half. It was more of the same after the break, with the Rebels controlling play and capitalizing on their chances.
“We put in a lot of effort,” senior Page Hedde said. “We really worked as a team and trusted each other more.”
Lockwood, Payton Driscoll and Finley Carr scored three goals each, with Lockwood and Carr adding one assist each. Mia Moffitt had two goals and Alarie Dawe scored one. Hadley Cottrell chipped in an assist.
Prout has some firepower but the South Kingstown defense was up to the task. Grace Riley made 10 saves.
“We had to match their energy,” Riley said. “They wanted to be aggressive. We had to be aggressive back.”
That has been typical of matchups between the Crusaders and Rebels, even going back to their time together in D-II.
“Even in D-II, it was like that,” Castner said. “It’s a good rivalry. We’re all in the same town. So many of them play together.”
The loss was the second straight for the Crusaders, who are dealing with some growing pains and a key injury to junior Sylvia Mayo.
Prout was set to be back in action on Wednesday against La Salle. South Kingstown was slated to take on Portsmouth on Wednesday.
