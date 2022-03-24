Trainers have long been a common sight in professional and collegiate sports. Up until the last decade, they were far less common on high school sports sidelines.
The arrival of certified athletic trainers to a large chunk of high schools in Rhode Island has been a change for the better, say North Kingstown trainer Shawn Petrucci and Ponaganset trainer Sal Palermo.
“We feel it’s very important for athletes in Rhode Island and anywhere in the country to have athletic trainers at the secondary school level,” Petrucci said. “We are that first point of contact in healthcare for athletes.”
March is National Athletic Training Month, a chance to salute the unsung heroes who help keep athletes going and an opportunity to raise awareness about their impact.
“We are there for every single moment that an athlete is competing,” Petrucci said. “People might think we kind of just stand around, but we’re ready to respond to any acute injury or chronic injury that may occur. An ankle sprain, an ACL tear – we’re the first people to see those injuries when they happen. We specialize in injury prevention, injury evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and rehab.”
Petrucci grew up in South County and was a state champion wrestler at South Kingstown High School. Palermo was also an athlete. He remembers one injury of his own that got the usual one-size-fits-all treatment.
“Ever since I was young, I was always into sports,” Palermo said. “When I was in high school, I hurt my ankle. You go to the ER and they put you in a boot for two weeks and on crutches. That stuck with me.”
Palermo went on to Lasell University, where he got a bachelor’s degree and a masters. He is now in a doctorate program at Temple.
Petrucci graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in kinesiology. He wanted to be involved in sports but wasn’t sure of his exact path until an internship with the football team’s trainers. It clicked, and he headed west to get a master’s degree at Pacific University in Oregon.
Petrucci and Palermo both work for Performance Physical Therapy, which has contracts with nine schools. Several other companies also have contracts with schools. Support from school district athletic directors, booster clubs, coaches, parents, and school committees have helped to get more and more trainers on the fields and courts over the years.
Palermo has been at Ponaganset for about five years. Petrucci started his career at Exeter-West Greenwich before moving to North Kingstown this school year.
Trainers are recognized by the American Medical Association, the Health Resources Services Administration and the Department of Health as Allied Healthcare Professionals. The trainers assigned to high schools work within the schools, giving athletes and coaches a valuable resource at their fingertips.
“We’re very passionate about the profession. We love our jobs,” Petrucci said. “You kind of have to because of the weird hours. But it really is the best job you could have. You build that rapport with kids. It’s tough to be the bearer of bad news. It’s more than the physical side of the injuries. There’s the mental side too. You’re kind of there for them to lean on. They see you every day. Those relationships are really important.”
Injury evaluation and rehab dominate the job. COVID protocols were added to the job description in 2020. With awareness growing on the impact of concussions, those protocols have grown increasingly important.
There are also the more dramatic moments. Palermo was working at a junior varsity basketball game in 2018, when a referee collapsed.
“The referee blows his whistle and just hit the floor,” Palermo said. “I had that ‘Oh crap’ moment. Ran over to him. He was stiff as a board and his face was blue. Luckily, a parent was an EMT so we were both there. No pulse. I started doing chest compressions. I did 30 and then another 30. Thankfully he came back.”
In addition to their work at the schools, Petrucci and Palermo are the Governmental Affairs Chairs for the Rhode Island Athletic Trainers Association. They’re pushing now for a bill that will bring EPI pens to athletic facilities and a bill that would add a “Return to Learn” component to concussion protocols, allowing students to have accommodations in the classroom when they are recovering.
And a major goal as always is to get trainers into every high school.
“As a state organization, we’ve been really pushing to get trainers at every school,” Petrucci said. “Once we get into the schools, the parents and staff and administrators see how valuable we are to the athletes and the school as a whole. You have a school nurse for school hours. There should be a healthcare professional for after-school hours. We think that’s really important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.