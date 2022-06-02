CRANSTON — Narragansett’s Sebastian Carlsson burst onto the Rhode Island high school golf scene last year with a sixth-place finish at the state tournament.
And he’s here to stay.
The Mariner junior finished in a tie for second place in this year’s event, which concluded Wednesday at Cranston Country Club. Carlsson shot 1-over 72 on both days of the tourney, to finish 2-over. He finished in a tie with Moses Brown’s Harry Dessel for second. Max Jackson of La Salle won the tournament for the second straight year with a 3-under.
“If you told me this is what I was going to shoot at the start of the week, I would have been pretty happy with it,” Carlsson said. “I had some opportunities to go under par both days that I kind of squandered, but it’s all right. I hit the ball pretty well. I putted it well here and there. I didn’t quite put it all together at the same time. But other than that, I had a good tournament.”
The runner-up finish for Carlsson is the best for a South County golfer in a number of years and highlighted a strong year for local teams. Prout finished sixth in the team standings, having qualified for the second day of the tournament, which is believed to be a first in school history. South Kingstown’s James Banks finished in a tie for seventh and North Kingstown’s Will Owens tied for 10th.
Carlson shot a 1-over 72 on Tuesday, emerging as the leader in the clubhouse for much of the day and remaining in the top three even as the final groups finished up. He was steady with 13 pars, plus two birdies and three bogeys.
On Wednesday, he had three birdies on the front nine before a little bit of a bumpier ride on the back nine. Jackson was running away from the competition in the group behind Carlsson, so a title became a difficult proposition, but Carlsson still finished strong. He made a birdie on 16 and another on 18.
“I felt confident that I could be up here,” Carlsson said. “Outside of the nine-hole matches, I was playing pretty well on 18. I felt like I could come out here and shoot around par.”
“Last year was pretty good,” he added. “It definitely gave me high expectations and I was happy to pay it off.”
Prout was the only Southern Division squad to qualify for day two of the team competition. The Crusaders sat in sixth place after day one and finished in the same spot. La Salle won the team title.
Mark Roberts shot a 76 in the first round and 81 on day two for the Crusaders. D.J. Bruno carded 79s on both days, Andrew DiCarlo finished with an 84 and a 91. Billy Costello chipped in an 85 on Tuesday and Chris Pimentel hit the scoring column with an 85 on Wednesday.
“Making day two was our goal, pretty much,” head coach Brendon Ray said. “We have a deep team, so we knew we could do some things. First day, we were right on the number. I kept joking with the kids, ‘It’s a five-day weekend now, so go out and have some fun.’ Really proud of the guys. Good group, good year. Obviously winning the Southern Division was great. And making the second day here was huge.”
South Kingstown’s Banks shot a 6-over 77 on day one to qualify for the second round, and played even better on day two, shooting a 75 to rise up the rankings.
North Kingstown’s Owens also earned a shot on day two after shooting a 78. He shook off a rough front nine with seven pars and a birdie on the back nine to keep his season going. In round two, Owens finished with a 75.
Narragansett finished day one with a total score of 330 and narrowly missed the cut for day two. North Kingstown was just behind the Mariners with a 331.
In addition to the big first day by Carlsson, the Mariners got a pair of 85s from Nick and Jacob Biafore, plus an 88 by Rob McHugh.
North Kingstown was led by Owens with the 78. Matt Mureddu shot 82, Brayden Dickinson finished at 83 and Matthew Morgan shot an 88.
