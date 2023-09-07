KINGSTON, R.I. — Parker Ford’s hockey journey has taken him from New England to the midwest, from Providence College to the Winnipeg Jets organization. But on a few nights this summer, you could have caught him playing in a men’s league at Boss Arena.
For a player who’s been everywhere and who is chasing his dream of playing in the NHL, the ice in Kingston is still home.
“Ever since I can remember, that’s where I skated,” Ford said. “That’s where it all started. I still go back there and play men’s league games sometimes. It’s always fun.”
Ford has become one of South County’s best-ever hockey exports. After a strong career at Providence, he signed as a free agent with Winnipeg this past spring and got his first taste of pro hockey with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. He returned home this summer to train and headed out this week for Jets rookie workouts and training camp.
“I want to have my best showing in training camp, show them my game and show the coaching staff that I can play in the NHL,” Ford said. “If it’s not playing in the NHL right away, I want to develop as much as I can in the AHL.”
The quest started at what was then a new rink in his hometown. Ford was born in 2000, and Boss Arena opened its doors in 2002. The South Kingstown native started learning to skate there when he was 2 years old. He started playing youth hockey when he was 4 or 5.
Success led to opportunities that eventually took him away from home ice. He attended South Kent School in Connecticut, then did a junior hockey stint in Sioux City, Iowa. He competed internationally several times in world junior championships.
“When I made my first USHL team, that’s when I told myself, ‘I’m going to put everything I have into becoming the best player I can be,’” Ford said.
When it came time for college, Ford got the chance to return home and jumped at it, joining Providence for the 2019-20 season. In a stellar four-year career, the 5-9 forward scored 41 goals and dished out 53 assists. He was a two-time captain. In his senior year, he was named Team MVP after leading the Friars in goals and total points.
“Definitely the best four years of my life at Providence,” Ford said. “I had the chance to leave after my junior year - Winnipeg actually offered me. It was the hardest decision of my life. My dream was right in front of me. But when I went to Providence, one of my goals was I wanted to play all four years. I love that place so much. All my best friends are there. And just to play so close to home was awesome. My family came to every game. It was really cool.”
When his collegiate career ended, Ford wasn’t sure what would happen next. Though he has always been on the radar of NHL teams, he was never drafted. A little more than two weeks after Providence’s last game, Ford got his shot when Winnipeg came back with another offer - a two-year, entry-level contract. He was in Manitoba a month later, playing in eight regular-season games and five playoff games.
“When we lost with Providence, right away I’m thinking, ‘What’s going to happen?’” Ford said. “I really had no clue. It was pretty exciting when Winnipeg stepped up to the plate.”
The chance to finish out the season with Manitoba gave Ford a template for his off-season work. He has never been one to get ahead of himself on his hockey journey, and the same is true now.
“Honestly, I’ve never really looked too far in the future with hockey,” he said. “Everywhere I’ve been, whether it’s U16 hockey, or high school, juniors, college, whatever - I’ve kind of just worked my hardest to make it there. I remember playing U16 hockey and I went to a USHL game. The pace was so good. I said to myself, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to play in this league.’ The following year, I ended up making a USHL team. That was what kind of opened my eyes. It the back of my mind I didn’t think I was good enough. I kind of said, ‘Maybe I’m a little bit better than I think I am.’”
He used to skate on the ice at Boss with the NHL as a dream. Now on the brink of it, he’ll keep tapping into the work ethic that he honed there.
“It starts with your work ethic and attitude,” Ford said. “That’s something I’ve carried with me and I hope to keep on going. The biggest goal is to just myself and show the Jets who I am and what my potential is.”
