Summer ended with a loss for the Ocean State Waves, but the season as a whole was a win.
After the cancellation of the 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League season due to the pandemic, the Waves and their league mates were back at full speed in 2021. With a vaccine mandate helping pave the way and players eager to be back on the field, it felt a lot like a typical summer at Old Mountain Field and at venues around New England.
“At the end of the day, just being able to get through this year as a league – there were a lot of question marks coming in. Are we going to be able to have fans? Are we going to be able to travel? How’s everything going to work?” said Waves president and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “But there was commitment of the league and organizations to abide by national guidelines, to stay safe and continue to compete to the high standard that we have.”
With players around the country taking advantage of an opportunity for extra eligibility due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, plus a smaller Major League Baseball draft in both 2020 and 2021, the talent pool is especially deep in college baseball. The same has been true in summer leagues like the NECBL.
“That was some of the best talent in this league I’ve ever seen, across the board,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said.
The Waves had their share of it. Outfielder Travis Honeyman made history, winning the batting title and breaking a 24-year-old NECBL record with a .430 batting average. Honeyman was one of seven Waves players to earn a trip to the NECBL All-Star Game.
Things didn’t always click for the Waves, who finished the regular season at 18-24, but wins and losses are only part of the story, especially this year.
“Guys are going home more developed, more polished, more nourished,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “They’re going back better than they were when they got here. Seeing that development after missing that year is great.”
It was a fun summer, too.
“I had a blast,” said infielder Kyle Maves of Quinnipiac. “It was definitely cool for us smaller school guys to play with some bigger school guys. These are guys I’m going to be friends with for the rest of my life. It was definitely a good summer.”
A number of players returned to the Waves after spending previous summers in Kingston.
“This is just a really welcoming organization,” said Ian Ostberg, who was a late addition. “It was in 2019 and it still is. It was just awesome. It was a seamless transition coming from home to being here.”
The Waves reported an average of 525 fans per game, ranking in the middle of the pack among NECBL teams. The Newport Gulls led the league as they often do with 2,435 fans per night.
“Community wise, it was awesome,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “Everybody came back and supported the Waves and supported all the teams in the league.”
