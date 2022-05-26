220526ind NKVolleyJV.jpg

North Kingstown’s junior varsity team has gotten in on the school’s volleyball success. The Skipper squad claimed the JV state title on Saturday with an unbeaten run through the one-day tournament. They beat Classical, East Greenwich and La Salle in pool play, then swept La Salle in the semis and Bishop Hendricken in the finals. Cody Tow was named Tournament MVP and Evan Shea and James Erwin earned all-tournament honors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.