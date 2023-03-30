The trophies in the case and the banners on the outfield fence are not the only pieces of the legacy left by North Kingstown’s back-to-back championship teams.
As the Skippers enter a new chapter, the culture that set the course for those titles is still going strong.
“One of the biggest advantages that we have as a program is that the leadership of the last few groups of upperclassmen has shown these younger guys the work ethic that it takes day in and day out to be prepared to be successful,” head coach Bill Brew said. “When these guys come to the field to prepare and practice, they’re almost on auto-pilot. They know the drills. They know the attention to detail that we press for. They hold each other accountable and they don’t want to let each other down.”
Brew is taking over for Kevin Gormley, who ended his second stint as North’s head coach with the 2021 and 2022 state championships. He went out with a fantastic group of seniors, four of whom earned all-state honors.
The supporting cast takes center stage now. Brew was an assistant coach under Gormley. The current seniors were there every step of the way the last two seasons, with the Skippers returning four players who had major roles on both championship clubs, plus a few others who chipped in.
Evan Beattie, Will Brew, Andrew Ciarniello and Robbie Lamond make up the battle-tested nucleus. All four earned all-division honors last season. Beattie provided pop and pitched out of the bullpen for the Skippers last year. Brew has been starting at second base since his sophomore season. Ciarniello and Lamond man outfield spots and are coming off fantastic postseason performances last year, with both starring in the championship win over Bishop Hendricken. Lamond is committed to Division II powerhouse Wheaton.
“They’ve been through those high-leverage games, those pressure situations,” Brew said. “Every year is different, but at least it won’t be brand new to them.”
The Skippers will also welcome back junior Quincy Rome, who started at third base last season.
In addition to the three-year starters, the senior class has a few players who helped out last year like pitcher Will Draper, and a few outfield bats who will be stepping up this year like Alexander Bard, Ryan Dionizio and Brady Spitzer. Junior Blake Beattie is competing for a spot, as well, and a few other players could push for time. Sophomores Tucker Lamond and Ben Davis are taking on catching duties.
The pitching staff is where the personnel losses will be felt most acutely. Evan Maloney and Braeden Perry handled the vast majority of the innings last year and are now on Division I college mounds at Wake Forest and URI. It will be a group effort to replace them. Beattie and Draper have the most varsity experience. Two junior left-handers, Will Creed and Ben Napoli, will be stepping into big roles.
“Between the four of them, it’s a nice dynamic,” Brew said. “We have two lefties, one throws hard and one is kind of crafty. And then our righties, we have Evan who throws hard, and Will Draper, who can really keep guys off balanced. We have some diverse pitching, so we’ll be able to give teams different looks.”
A year ago, the Skippers knew a championship repeat was possible but were paying more attention to what it would take to get there. As the task gets tougher, the approach will be the same this year.
“The beginning of any season, you don’t say, ‘We’re going to win a state championship.’ You talk about winning the next pitch. You kind of have to keep it small,” Brew said. “We did make a point of saying that when we start the season, we’re 0-0 just like everybody else. Just because we’ve had success doesn’t mean that this group is entitled to anything. Every time we go to the ballpark, I’m guessing the other team has this game circled. They want to show us their best. We have to be prepared to take everyone’s best punch and withstand that.”
Rebels have high hopes as always
The South Kingstown High School baseball team is expecting another strong spring, even without the radar guns behind the backstop.
Major League Baseball scouts were regulars at Old Mountain Field and beyond last season, watching every pitch by senior star Ben Brutti, who was eventually drafted by the Cincinnati Reds.
The spectacle was something new for the Rebel program, but the team’s success was not. They went 15-3, winning double-digit games for the 16th consecutive year.
The expectations for the new year are where they always are.
“We don’t have a guy throwing 95 consistently, but we have guys who know how to pitch and can throw strikes,” head coach Keith Vellone said. “I’m excited for this season. Young group of kids, great senior leadership from our three seniors.”
Vellone is starting his second year at the helm. In his first season following the retirement of longtime coach Jim Sauro, Vellone kept the Rebels rolling. They made the D-I semifinals, where they fell to Bishop Hendricken.
The new group is a little smaller than usual in terms of roster size, but there’s plenty of talent.
“It’s a good group of kids,” Vellone said. “It’s a small number, almost like the numbers I used to have at Narragansett. But I really think there’s quality.”
Replacing Brutti and Eric Lindley atop the pitching rotation will be job number one for South. Brutti won Gatorade Player of the Year honors and was nearly unbeatable. Lindley is now at Stonehill College.
Senior Rian O’Rourke should be South’s new ace. He pitched quite a bit in relief last season and also started several games.
Sophomores Jonah Monnes and Nolan Urian are primed to step into important roles after seeing some varsity action as freshmen. When Brutti went down with an injury in the playoffs, it was Monnes who stepped up to start against Hendricken. Sophomore Mark Hutchins is also in the mix, along with several others.
“We didn’t always need to use it, but we were pretty deep last year,” Vellone said. “By the end of the year, it was kind of Brutti at number one and then you could pick out of a hat with Lindley and O’Rourke for number two. Urian and Monnes pitched a lot of JV. I think we have three solid starters. Mark Hutchins could be a fourth and we’ll figure out the relief from there.”
Senior Conor Kelly leads the offense as he heads into his third year as a starter. He was a second-team all-state selection last year. Kelly has previously played in the outfield but could be seeing time at second base this season. Junior Brandon Westerfield is back for his second year as the starting shortstop and will likely join Kelly at the top of the order.
Senior Graeme Laplante and junior Patrick Ruhle are also returning starters. Several others have some varsity experience under their belts, like Ryan Fuscaldo, Tat Kassabian and Liam Sagal. Sophomore Jordan Chaloux has taken hold of the catcher spot so far.
A good sophomore group and a few freshmen will be pushing for opportunities.
However the lineup shakes out, the winning culture of baseball in South Kingstown looks like it will continue to pay dividends.
“By the time I get to the field, they’re already stretching and they’ve got the field set up,” Vellone said. “The enthusiasm is there. They’re hustling on and off the field. They jog to do everything. They’re listening and doing what we ask. It’s good to see.”
Mariners building on success
The Narragansett baseball team caught lightning in a bottle last year when it surged out of the middle of the pack and into the Division II championship series. Even with heavy graduation losses, the hope is to bottle that success for long-term use.
“Even though it’s a very different team than last year, our expectation is to get to the same spot we were in last year – having a chance to compete for a state title,” head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “We do have a good core coming back. We also have a lot of young guys who are going to be thrown into the fire right away. We’ll see how long it takes everyone to get comfortable and to figure out roles, but it’s an exciting group to work with.”
The Mariners went 10-8 in the regular season last year, but were red-hot entering the playoffs and stayed that way in a magical run. They beat Ponaganset, Woonsocket and Chariho to punch their ticket to the title round, where they took game one of the championship series from Westerly before dropping the next two.
A run like that can have an impact on a program, even when graduation takes a toll.
“In our initial tryout meeting, I had every kid write down their goals for the season,” Van Fechtmann said. “They wrote down individual goals, but the vast majority of guys who are returning from last year put down that they wanted to win the state title. They’re hungry. The loss is still fresh on everybody’s minds. They’ve been working hard, knowing they’re going to get their chance.”
Four seniors will set the course for the team. Andrew DiBiasio starred at the plate and on the mound last year and has committed to play at Wesleyan University. Zander Kent is a big bat who hit a grand slam in the championship series last year. Jackson Monast will hold down an infield spot after seeing a lot of time last year. Ian McGrath will compete for an outfield position.
“They’re doing a good job for us,” Van Fechtmann said. “They’ll all be in the heart of the order.”
DiBiasio heads the pitching rotation. There are plenty of options behind him as the Mariners try to replace the innings thrown last year by ace Jacob Koble and standout reliever Ben Catero.
“We have to find guys to fill in for 65 percent of the innings that were thrown last year,” Van Fechtmann said. “There’s about six or seven guys who could be there.”
Junior Zach Previte pitched legion ball for Post 39 last summer and is at the top of the list. Skyler Fratiello-Soule, Keller Prendergast, Noah Kutt and freshmen Zayden Kent, Aidan Clancy, and Jackson Hole are some of the others who could have an opportunity on the mound.
The seniors will lead the way at the plate, with Previte also poised for a big role. Sophomore Matt Timpson and freshman Riley Cronin are in the mix to play catcher. A host of players will be competing for other spots.
“It’s a young group but they have high baseball IQ,” Van Fechtmann said.
That should help the cause as the Mariners chase more success.
“We’re willing to put in the work,” Van Fechtmann said. “It’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait to see how everything goes for us.”
Young group back for Prout
An influx of young talent had Prout back in the upper echelon of Division II last season and it should keep them there for the foreseeable future.
“We’re blessed that we have the young talent that we have,” head coach Ty Cosgrove said. “The next couple of years should be good years for Prout baseball, which is great. We’ve added to our coaching staff this year, too, so we’re making sure they have everything they need to grow within the program.”
Coming off the canceled season of 2020, Cosgrove took over for longtime coach Mike LaBarbera in 2021. The Crusaders went 6-7 that spring but were back to their usual tricks last year. They finished 13-5 and flashed one of the most powerful offensive attacks in the state. The only disappointment was the ending – an upset at the hands of Mt. Pleasant in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Definitely had a great regular season last year,” Cosgrove said. “Our youth showed in our playoff game, for sure. But it was a good experience for the young guys.”
The Crusaders lost two of their power bats to graduation in Jack Kesner and Andrew Firenze, but the offense looks strong again. Derek Gesmondi is back for his third year as the team’s starting centerfielder and table-setter in the order. Junior Noah McParlin and sophomore Matt Chofay had terrific seasons at the plate last year and are ticketed for the top of the order again.
“I don’t know if we’ll hit as many home runs, but the goal is to keep that aggressive nature – take extra bases, steal bases,” Cosgrove said. “I think we’ll hit for a good average. Chofay, McParlin, Gesmondi is a great 1-2-3 in the batting order.”
Senior captain Bodie Kaiser also had a good year last year and will be a middle-of-the-order bat as well as the team’s top pitcher. Ryan Barrett is slated to handle third base. Sophomores Nolan Rodman and Aidan Forcier are taking on catching duties. Several players are in the mix for outfield spots.
“I think we’ll definitely hit the baseball,” Cosgrove said. “It’s going to be about fielding and confidence with our fielding, and about pitching.”
Kaiser will lead the charge on the mound. The left-hander has committed to play collegiately at Anna Maria College and is poised for a strong senior year.
“He’s got a big year ahead of him,” Cosgrove said.
McParlin, Chofay and Barrett also have a lot of innings under their belt from past years. Sophomores Drew Nowell and Kaden Osenkowski will also get some chances.
Youth means there will be some bumps along the way, but the Crusaders are hopeful.
“We’re still young but it’s definitely a nice group,” Cosgrove said.
