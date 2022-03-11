The David Cox era is over after four seasons.
On the heels of a disappointing season in a downward trend for the program, the University of Rhode Island has dismissed its head coach. The search for Cox’s successor will begin immediately.
The Rams were in the same position in March four years ago, when Dan Hurley departed for Connecticut after leading Rhody to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Cox was the top assistant on those tournament squads and was tabbed to replace Hurley. There was hope that the Rams would remain in the top tier of the Atlantic 10 and in NCAA Tournament contention. They were in that territory just once in Cox’s tenure, in a year when the NCAA Tournament didn’t happen due to COVID-19. A late fade may have kept the Rams out of the tournament anyway. The program drifted further down the ladder in the A-10 over the last two seasons, culminating in this season’s tumble to 11th place and an A-10 tournament play-in game spot.
Cox was well-liked as an assistant coach by the holdover players from the Hurley era and remained a steady role model for the young men in his program, as well as a quality representative of the university who ran his program with class. He guided the Rams through the cancellation of the 2020 postseason and the heavily COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.
Cox departs with a winning overall record of 64-55, but a 35-37 mark in Atlantic 10 games. The failure to maintain the gains of the Hurley era ultimately sealed his fate.
URI went 18-15 in Cox’s first season. It wasn’t unreasonable given the personnel losses from the 2017-18 NCAA Tournament team, and there was hope amid the missteps, with URI winning six games in a row late in the season.
The Rams made good on much of that promise in the 2019-20 season, winning 10 in a row early in the conference season and earning NCAA Tournament mentions. The trouble began soon after. And in retrospect, it would be a defining stretch in the Cox era. URI lost four of its final seven games. The season ended there, with the cancellation of the A-10 Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament.
The hits kept coming in the off-season when Tyrese Martin and Jacob Toppin transferred out, Martin to Connecticut and Toppin to Kentucky. Suddenly, the torch that had been passed from Hassan Martin and E.C. Matthew, to Jared Terrell, to Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine, to Fatts Russell, had no heirs apparent.
Russell also opted to use an extra year of eligibility at Maryland this past season, rather than taking a fifth year in Kingston.
Those departures were the most high profile of many such moves in the Cox era. Fourteen scholarship players - Russell, Martin, Toppin, Mekhi Long, Gregory Hammond, Dana Tate, Omar Silverio, Christion Thompson, Michael Tertsea, Mike Layssard, Aris Tsourgiannis, Marial Mading, Jermaine Harris and D.J. Johnson - left URI with eligibility remaining.
Cox and staff worked the other end of the transfer portal hard, welcoming in high-profile players like Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, Jalen Carey and Ishmael El-Amin. But the new pieces never quite clicked. URI went 10-15 in the 2020-21 season and dropped their first game in the A-10 tournament.
A reclamied culture, better chemistry and the benefits of a more normal off-season were touted for the 2021-22 season, and there were signs of progress as the Rams went 9-3 in non-conference play and started their A-10 slate with three wins in four games. Then the bottom fell out, with the Rams losing six straight games and 11 of their last 13. They survived an A-10 tournament play-in game matchup with Duquesne before falling to Richmond in the second round Thursday night.
URI didn’t have a single player honored in A-10 postseason awards. The consecutive losing seasons were the first since the opening two years of Hurley’s rebuilding project.
