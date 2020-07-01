Cranston resident Jon Pincince, formerly of South Kingstown, ran 74 miles on the North-South Trail last Thursday to benefit the Nonviolence Institute in Providence. A former news reporter with The Independent and now an attorney, Pincince celebrated his 43rd birthday with the run. Pictured with son Charlie, Pincince set out to cover the trail’s full 80-mile distance, ending at Blue Shutters Beach at Charlestown, but stopped at 74 miles when he could no longer stand. The quest has raised approximately $10,000 and donations can still be made in honor of the run at nonviolenceinstitute.org.
Online Poll
Should your town do more to stop residents from setting off illegal fireworks?
This weekend marks the Fourth of July and with public firework celebrations in North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown all cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local officials are preparing for a rise in residents setting off their own illegal fireworks throughout the holiday. Do you believe your town and its police department should do more to stop residents from breaking state laws prohibiting airborne fireworks?
You voted:
Latest News
- Unlock Wellness After 50 With These 5 Pro Tips
- Amid challenges, summer teams ready for first pitch
- Pop-up league bringing baseball to Newport
- URI athletes reflect on a strange few months
- Pier Liquors owner seeks compromise with residents
- Field set for local elections in NK, SK, Narragansett
- Is this the end for PawSox at McCoy?
- U.G.L.Y. take New England punk rock in new directions
Most Popular
Articles
- The View From Swamptown: The James Cooper House has ties to many prominent families
- Debate over masks takes center stage in South County
- Hard work pays off for SK valedictorian, salutatorian
- On the Prowl: URI scientist Amy Mayer tracks bobcats across Southern Rhode Island
- Artists at Shady Lea Mill return to their studios eager for a sense of normalcy
- South County businesses find mixed results, few answers as RI prepares for Phase 3
- Buonanno eyes return to former council seat
- Narragansett’s top students ready for their next chapters
- SKHS honors 10 graduates of its CNA development program
- Budget issues remain as school committee adjourns until August
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- NK Republicans say town should offer to take Columbus statue (1)
- Letter: NKHS student: If we don’t go back to school in the fall, that’s fine with me (1)
- Point Judith fishermen optimistic as park restrictions eased (1)
- Are you in favor of preventing the Narragansett Town Council from selling the Belmont building? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.