Cranston resident Jon Pincince, formerly of South Kingstown, ran 74 miles on the North-South Trail last Thursday to benefit the Nonviolence Institute in Providence. A former news reporter with The Independent and now an attorney, Pincince celebrated his 43rd birthday with the run. Pictured with son Charlie, Pincince set out to cover the trail’s full 80-mile distance, ending at Blue Shutters Beach at Charlestown, but stopped at 74 miles when he could no longer stand. The quest has raised approximately $10,000 and donations can still be made in honor of the run at nonviolenceinstitute.org.

