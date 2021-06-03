Another close game involving the Narragansett baseball team went the way of the opposition on Friday as St. Raphael beat the Mariners 5-3 at Sprague Field. It was the fourth loss in five games for the Mariners, three of which were by two runs or fewer. The Mariners had previously won four games in a row.
Online Poll
Do you plan to travel outside of Rhode Island this summer?
Monday marked Memorial Day in Southern Rhode Island and, with it, the unofficial start of the summer season. With the worst of the coronavirus pandemic behind us and summer businesses in the area flourishing, now may be the perfect time to travel for the first time since early 2020. Do you plan to travel outside of Rhode Island this summer? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Thanks to late fundraising push, Narragansett opens ice rink
- Family Business
- The View From Swamptown: Doris Moon sure was proud of her famed Aunt Carrie
- As he sets off for retirement, Dooley proud of time at URI
- Letter: Beach fight a black eye on Narragansett
- First of its kind C-130J simulator debuts at Quonset
- Port of Davisville celebrates opening of new berth
- Eight arrested after large beach brawl
- The Quahogs take to the outdoor stage at Pump House
- Former Skipper Bastien leads Bentley to first NCAA berth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.