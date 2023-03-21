SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Rhody’s shooters had seen enough.
URI’s brutal offensive performance on Friday was particularly tough to endure for long-range bombers like Sophie Phillips, Emmi Rinat and Dolly Cairns.
So they shot their way out of it.
Phillips drilled six 3-pointers and the Rams made more from deep than in any game since early January in a 74-64 WNIT victory over Richmond on Monday at the Ryan Center. The victory has Rhody in the tournament’s round of 16.
“It shouldn’t happen that much, but as a shooter, I know you have to be ready at all times and you have to keep shooting,” Phillips said. “That’s what I tried to do. Obviously, I wasn’t shooting the ball well the whole game Friday, but I wasn’t thinking any different tonight. I was going to shoot when I was open.”
The Rams will hit the road for the next round, and they’ll be facing another rematch. Harvard, the team URI lost to in its season opener, will welcome Rhody back to Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Crimson beat UMass - the A-10 co-champion - on Monday night.
“We played them the first game of the season, before we identified roles, before we had any kind of chemistry,” Reiss said of Harvard. “They’re playing really good basketball, but I think we are, too.”
URI made just 17 of 75 shots from the field in Friday’s victory over Boston University and hit only three 3-pointers. They didn’t start hot on Monday, but then Phillips and Rinat got involved. Phillips made three 3-pointers in a span of four minutes in the second quarter. Rinat added two. The surge powered a 21-4 run that turned a four-point deficit into a lead that lasted until the final buzzer.
“It’s very fun,” Rinat said. “When we’re making shots, we just have so much energy. Just playing with each other and having fun.”
The defense and rebounding that allowed the Rams to survive their shaky night on Friday remained a constant even as the offense rediscovered its groove.
“Really proud of our defensive effort and our rebounding,” Reiss said. “And the rust was off today. The lid on the basket was off. Really really happy with how we shot the ball, our movement and our pace. Not necessarily the shooting - but how we got our shots. A lot of them were wide open because of our pace and our movement.”
Richmond made a bit of a push in the third quarter, getting within five points. Sayawni Lassiter and Cairns followed with 3-pointers, and the Rams never looked back.
They made 13 of 28 3-pointers on the night, their most since a Jan. 4 win over UMass. The total was one away from a season-high. Most were quality looks, thanks to 21 assists.
“We had a 13-day layoff,” Reiss said. “You can’t simulate a game, no matter how much you scrimmage, no matter how much you practice. It was extreme rust. It’s getting their confidence up. They’re great shooters. I told them today, ‘We’re going to shoot the lights out against Richmond.’”
Phillips finished with 20 points and Rinat scored 13. Mayé Touré added 11.
With Phillips and Rinat both coming off the bench, the Rams piled up 41 bench points. Depth has been a strength all season for Rhody and was particularly good on this night.
“Richmond plays their starters a lot of minutes,” Reiss said. “They got tired. Our bench came in and just punched them. It makes a difference.”
The game is likely the team’s last in Kingston this season. URI put bids in to host the first two rounds of the WNIT but no further due to Ryan Center availability.
URI finished with a 15-1 record in home games.
“Rhody nation has been so supportive this year,” Rinat said. “It’s really good that we were able to give them one more good win.”
With the first win in postseason history going in the books on Friday, the Rams are focused on having some fun. Reiss tapped into some March vibes to help make it happen, even if she had to watch her alma mater live through the wrong side of the madness.
“We took a page from the Furman book,” Reiss said. “They do something they call energy giving behavior - EGB’s. They chart it. When they beat Virginia, they had like 300 percent more EGB’s. All day today, we were giving EGB’s to each other. Positive vibes. Energy. That’s how we played today. We weren’t flat. We had fun today.”
